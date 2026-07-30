Automotive Battery Market Accelerates as Global EV Adoption Powers Gigafactory Expansion | CAGR 6.7% | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive battery market is growing rapidly, projected to be valued at US$84.1 billion in 2026 and expected to reach US$132.3 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Growth is primarily fueled by the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles, rising investments in battery manufacturing facilities, and supportive government policies encouraging clean transportation. Automotive batteries, particularly lithium-ion technologies, have become central to the automotive industry's transition toward electrification, offering higher energy density, longer driving ranges, and improved charging performance.

Rapid Electric Vehicle Adoption Fuels Battery Demand

The worldwide transition toward electric mobility has become the strongest growth catalyst for the automotive battery market. Global electric-car sales climbed to nearly 14 million units in 2023, representing around 18% of all new passenger vehicles sold, and industry projections indicate annual sales will surpass 20 million units by 2025. Every additional battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) entering the market directly expands demand for advanced battery packs.

Government incentives across China, Europe, and North America continue to encourage consumers and manufacturers to accelerate EV adoption through subsidies, tax incentives, emissions regulations, and investments in charging infrastructure. Passenger vehicles remain the largest contributor, accounting for approximately 56.8% of automotive battery revenues in 2026, while battery electric vehicles alone generate nearly 34.9% of propulsion-related battery demand.

Automakers are simultaneously expanding their EV product portfolios across every price segment, increasing battery procurement requirements. Manufacturers are also introducing higher-capacity battery packs capable of delivering longer driving ranges while reducing charging times through advanced battery management systems.

Beyond passenger vehicles, commercial fleets, buses, delivery vans, and logistics operators are increasingly electrifying operations to comply with stricter emission standards. These developments ensure sustained long-term battery demand while strengthening investments throughout the battery manufacturing ecosystem.

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Gigafactory Investments and Lithium-ion Innovation Strengthen Market Growth

Another major growth driver is the unprecedented expansion of lithium-ion battery manufacturing capacity worldwide. Leading battery manufacturers continue investing billions of dollars in gigafactories to support rapidly increasing EV production while improving economies of scale.

Lithium-ion batteries currently account for approximately 68.5% of global automotive battery revenues owing to their superior energy density, longer lifecycle, and declining manufacturing costs. Continuous improvements in LFP, NMC, and NCA chemistries enable higher vehicle range, improved safety, and faster charging capabilities across multiple vehicle categories.

Industry data indicate global EV battery usage reached approximately 686.7 GWh during the first ten months of 2024, reflecting strong year-over-year growth driven by expanding EV production. Battery manufacturers are simultaneously investing in high-energy-density cells, solid-state battery research, advanced battery management software, and manufacturing automation to improve efficiency and reduce production costs.

Large-scale production facilities also strengthen regional supply chains by reducing import dependence and supporting localized battery manufacturing. As governments introduce local-content requirements and strategic industrial policies, battery manufacturers continue expanding production footprints across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific, supporting sustained market expansion.

Key Highlight: Key Highlight: CATL's €7.3 Billion Battery Gigafactory in Hungary (updated)

A major development in the automotive battery market is CATL's investment in a €7.3 billion battery gigafactory in Debrecen, Hungary, with a planned annual production capacity of 100 GWh. Construction of the facility began in 2022 and is expected to be completed within 64 months. The project represents one of the largest planned battery manufacturing investments in Europe and is intended to strengthen the region's electric vehicle battery production capacity.

According to CATL, the Debrecen plant will manufacture battery cells and modules for European automotive customers, supporting the growing demand for electric vehicles in the region. The investment follows CATL's strategy of expanding its manufacturing footprint in Europe, complementing its existing battery production facility in Germany. The company stated that the new plant will further enhance its ability to serve European customers through localized production.

Europe continues to attract significant investment in battery manufacturing as governments and automakers seek to strengthen regional supply chains and reduce dependence on imported batteries. Reuters identifies CATL's Debrecen project as one of several large-scale battery factory investments planned across Europe, highlighting the region's ongoing efforts to expand domestic battery production capacity despite a more challenging market environment for electric vehicles.

Segmentation Insights: Battery Electric Vehicles Maintain Leadership While Fuel Cell Vehicles Record Fastest Growth

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) remain the leading propulsion segment in the automotive battery market, accounting for approximately 34.9% of global revenues, supported by rising EV sales, higher battery capacity requirements, and continued government incentives promoting zero-emission mobility. In contrast, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) are projected to register the fastest growth, expanding at an estimated 16.4% CAGR through 2033 as hydrogen-powered buses, trucks, and commercial fleets gain momentum. Reflecting this trend, major automakers and technology providers are increasing investments in hydrogen mobility, with Toyota and Hyundai continuing to expand fuel-cell vehicle programs alongside strategic partnerships for hydrogen infrastructure development. While BEVs will continue to dominate due to their established charging ecosystem and broad consumer adoption, the rapid commercialization of fuel-cell technology is expected to strengthen long-term demand for advanced automotive battery systems supporting hybrid fuel-cell architectures.

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Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Dominates While Europe Records Fastest Growth

Asia Pacific remains the largest automotive battery market, accounting for approximately 51% of market revenues, supported by China's leadership in EV manufacturing, battery production, and critical mineral processing. China alone contributes nearly US$ 23.9 billion in automotive battery revenues, driven by strong domestic EV demand and the presence of leading manufacturers including CATL and BYD. Japan and South Korea continue contributing through advanced battery technologies, while India is rapidly expanding domestic cell manufacturing under government-supported localization initiatives.

Europe represents the fastest-growing regional market, projected to expand at approximately 6.5% CAGR through 2033. Strict carbon-emission regulations, internal combustion engine phase-out targets, and substantial investments in battery gigafactories across Germany, Hungary, Spain, and other European nations continue accelerating regional growth. Battery recycling initiatives and localized EV supply chains further strengthen Europe's long-term competitiveness.

North America accounts for roughly 18.7% of global automotive battery revenues, supported by expanding EV production, Inflation Reduction Act incentives, and major investments in battery manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. Growing localization efforts and cross-border supply chain integration continue enhancing regional battery production capabilities.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), BYD Company Limited, LG Energy Solution, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Samsung SDI, SK On, CALB, Gotion High-Tech, EVE Energy, and AESC Group.

CATL continues expanding globally through large-scale gigafactory investments, battery recycling initiatives, and advanced LFP battery technologies while strengthening partnerships with global automotive manufacturers.

LG Energy Solution focuses on expanding localized production through strategic joint ventures with automakers, including major investments across North America to support long-term EV demand.

BYD leverages vertical integration across battery manufacturing and electric vehicle production while expanding Blade Battery deployment across domestic and international markets.

Panasonic continues investing in high-energy-density battery technologies and strengthening long-term supply agreements with global EV manufacturers through manufacturing expansion and technology innovation.

Key Highlights

The global automotive battery market is projected to grow from US$ 84.1 billion in 2026 to US$ 132.3 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the leading regional market with approximately 51% of global revenue, while Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of around 6.5% through 2033.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) are expected to account for the largest propulsion share at approximately 34.9% in 2026, while Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) are projected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 16.4% between 2026 and 2033.

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Market Segmentation

By Battery Type

Lithium-ion Battery Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (NCA)

Lead-acid Battery

Nickel-based Battery

Others

By Battery Capacity

Below 25 kWh

25–50 kWh

50–100 kWh

Above 100 kWh

By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles Compact Car Midsize Car SUVs Luxury Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Buses & Coaches

Two & Three Wheelers

Off-highway Vehicles

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

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