Automotive Engine Oil Market to Grow by 936.36 Million Litres|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

Automotive Engine Oil Market: Segmentation by Application

Based on the segmentation by application, the market generated maximum revenue in the passenger vehicles segment in 2020. The demand for passenger vehicles with an advanced fuel injection system, variable cylinder displacement, and hybrid powertrain is increasing. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for engine oil which is expected to have a positive impact on the passenger vehicles segment of the global automotive engine oil market during the forecast period.

Automotive Engine Oil Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the growing consumer awareness about the advantages of using synthetic oil.

Automotive Engine Oil Market: Opportunities

Factors such as the reopening of international boundaries for trading, growing consumer awareness about fully synthetic engine oil and stringent regulatory standards for automotive lubricants, and the higher consumer preference for large utility vehicles are further enhancing the growth of the market. Over the years, countries across the world have been making significant investments in the automotive sector. This is creating considerable demand for the automotive engine oil market thereby opening several growth opportunities for market vendors.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

The growing number of vehicles in use.

APAC driving market revenue.

Growing demand for full synthetic engine oil.

Market Challenges

Fluctuating crude oil prices.

The growing sales of all-electric cars.

The growing availability of fake automotive lubricants.

Companies Mentioned

Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG

AMSOIL Inc.

BP Plc

Chevron Corp.

China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.

Eni Spa

Exxon Mobil Corp.

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Lucas Oil Products Inc.

MOTUL SA

Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market- The automotive engine oil cooler market is segmented by vehicle type (commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and key vendors.

Automotive Engine Oil Level Sensor Market- The automotive engine oil level sensor market is segmented by end-user (OEMs and aftermarket) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

