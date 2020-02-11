Automotive Halogen Bulbs Industry to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2023 - Manufacturers Increasingly Offering Dual-Beam Halogen Bulbs to Cater to Increasing Demand from Automobile Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive halogen bulbs market was worth $8.6 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.89% and reach $11.3 billion by 2023.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider automotive halogen bulbs market, and compares it with other markets.



The automotive halogen bulbs market covered in this report is segmented by type into halogen short-arc lights, halogen long-arc lights, halogen flash lights. The automotive halogen bulbs market in this report is segmented by application into OEM's and aftermarket. The automotive halogen bulbs market in this report is segmented by vehicle type into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.



Lower cost benefits of halogen in headlights over other headlight types are expected to increase the demand for automotive halogen bulbs market. These bulbs are used in projector bulbs in headlights and incorporate low replacement costs and lesser energy consumptions as compared to incandescent bulbs. Furthermore, properties such as decent lifespan of around 1000 hours under normal conditions and government regulations for more efficient bulbs will continue to drive growth in the automotive halogen bulbs market.



Growing popularity of LED and laser headlights in cars and bikes is acting as a restraint on the automotive halogen bulbs market. LED and laser headlights are compact in size and have high light emission power compared to halogen headlights. In addition, LED and laser headlights have a lifespan of over 20,000 hours, much higher than halogen bulbs. For instance, Osram supplied its laser headlamps for use in the BMW i8 and Audi R8 LMX car models.



Manufacturers are increasingly offering dual-beam halogen bulbs to cater to the increasing demand from the automobile industry. These products consists of dual metal filaments that produce a high energy dual-beam pattern comprising of a high beam and a low beam. The beams generated are of high light emitting power. H4, H7 and H13 are some of the types of dual filament halogen bulbs. For instance, Phoenix Lamps, an India based lighting manufacturer, manufactures and supplies the dual filament halogen lamps namely H4 & HS1 lamps used in four wheelers and commercial vehicles to automotive companies such as Piaggio, Mahindra , BMW and Volkswagen.



In May 2019, CK Holdings, a holding company of Calsonic Kansei Corporation acquired Magneti Marelli for $7.14 billion (6.2 billion euro). The acquisition will help CK Holdings to become a leading global independent automotive supplier. Magneti Marelli was engaged in designing and producing high-tech components, systems and modules for the automotive industry.



Major players in the market are GE Lighting, Philips Lighting, Osram Group, HELLA, Magneti Marelli, Toshiba, EatonCooper, Panasonic, KOITO MANUFACTURING, Valeo.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market Characteristics



3. Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Automotive Halogen Bulbs Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Automotive Halogen Bulbs Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Halogen Short-Arc Lights

Halogen Long-Arc Lights

Halogen Flash Lights

4.2. Global Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

OEMs

Aftermarket

4.3. Global Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

5. Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Autolite ( India ) Limited

) Limited EatonCooper

GE Lighting

HELLA

Hyundai Mobis

KOITO MANUFACTURING

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Magneti Marelli

Osram Group

Panasonic

Philips Lighting

PIAA

Toshiba

Valeo

Varroc Group

ZKW

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dtlk9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

