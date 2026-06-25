Automotive Sunroof Market to Reach USD 32.8 Bn by 2031 Driven by Rising Demand for Premium Vehicle Features, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the automotive sunroof market size is expected to grow from USD 20.49 billion in 2026 to USD 32.86 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.90%. The automotive sunroof market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing adoption of panoramic sunroofs in mid-range vehicles, rising SUV sales, and growing demand for battery-electric vehicles featuring large glass roof designs. Advancements in smart glass technologies and cost-efficient manufacturing processes are further accelerating market expansion, particularly across Asia-Pacific and North America. As consumers increasingly prioritize premium vehicle features and enhanced cabin experiences, automakers are expanding sunroof offerings across a wider range of vehicle segments. At the same time, innovations such as smart glass and solar-integrated roof systems are creating new opportunities for product differentiation and technological advancement within the industry.

Automotive Sunroof Market Trends and Drivers

Growing Integration of Solar Roof Technology by EV Manufacturers

Solar-integrated vehicle roofs are gaining attention as automakers look to improve energy efficiency and reduce battery drain from onboard electronics. Growing consumer interest in sustainable mobility and advances in solar-cell integration are encouraging adoption, particularly in premium electric vehicles. Partnerships between automotive suppliers and solar technology companies are also helping improve durability and support wider future deployment across commercial and shared-mobility fleets.

Rising SUV Production Shapes OEM Manufacturing Strategies

The growing popularity of SUVs is creating stronger demand for larger sunroof systems, as their vehicle architecture can accommodate expansive glass roof designs more easily. Electric SUVs further support this trend by offering greater design flexibility and enhanced cabin experiences. In response, automakers and suppliers are increasingly incorporating sunroof integration into vehicle development plans and expanding production capabilities to meet rising demand.

"As automakers expand vehicle customization and comfort features, understanding shifts in sunroof adoption requires analysis grounded in consistent market tracking, company disclosures, and demand patterns. This report is designed to provide decision-makers with a balanced view of market developments using a transparent research framework that supports informed business planning. " Says, Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Automotive Sunroof Market Share by Region

North America remains a key market for automotive sunroofs, driven by strong demand for SUVs and premium vehicle features such as panoramic glass roofs and advanced tinting technologies.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, supported by rising electric vehicle production, expanding local component manufacturing, and increasing investments in sunroof production facilities. Growing vehicle demand across China, India, and Southeast Asia continues to create new opportunities for suppliers and automakers.

Access the Japanese edition of this report for in-depth market intelligence, emerging opportunities, and strategic industry insights - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/automotive-sunroof-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Automotive Sunroof Industry Segmentation

By Material Type

Glass

Fabric

Others

By Sunroof System Type

Built-in

Tilt-and-Slide

Panoramic

Pop-Up / Spoiler

By Operation Type

Electric

Manual

By Vehicle Type

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV

MPV / Others

By Vehicle Propulsion

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) / Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/automotive-sunroof-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Automotive Sunroof Companies

Webasto Group

Inalfa Roof Systems BV

Inteva Products LLC

Magna International Inc.

Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd

BOS GmbH and Co. KG

Aisin Corporation

CIE Automotive SA

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

Signature Automotive Products

Mitsuba Corporation

AGC Automotive

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Saint-Gobain Sekurit

Ningbo Sun-Manner

Shenzhen CIMC Tianda

Jiangsu Altopro

Xinquan Automotive

Corning Automotive Glass

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