Disposable Syringes Market: USD 24.94 Billion by 2031 as Safety-Engineered Devices & Rising Injection Volumes Accelerate Market Expansion, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the disposable syringes market size is valued at USD 18.36 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 24.94 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.32% during the 2026–2031 forecast period. The market is driven by increasing demand for single-use medical devices, expanding immunization programs, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing adoption of injectable therapies. The market continues to expand as healthcare providers prioritize infection prevention, injection safety, and efficient drug-delivery solutions across hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and home healthcare settings.

Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting disposable syringes across vaccination, therapeutic injection, blood collection, and diagnostic applications. The growing emphasis on preventing cross-contamination and reducing risks associated with syringe reuse is strengthening demand for single-use products. In parallel, expanding healthcare access in emerging economies and increasing immunization initiatives are supporting higher utilization of disposable syringes.

Technological advancements continue to transform the disposable syringes landscape. Safety-engineered designs, retractable mechanisms, auto-disable technologies, and advanced materials are helping improve healthcare worker and patient safety. Manufacturers are also exploring biodegradable and bio-polymer materials in response to growing sustainability requirements and increasing attention to medical waste management.

Disposable Syringes Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the disposable syringes market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, established medical device manufacturing capabilities, high adoption of safety-engineered products, and continued demand for injectable therapies.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, driven by stringent healthcare safety requirements, increasing adoption of single-use medical devices, established healthcare systems, and growing emphasis on safer injection practices and sustainable medical products.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing immunization activities, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for disposable medical devices across countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "The disposable syringes market reflects continued demand for safe, single-use injection technologies and evolving healthcare delivery requirements. Mordor Intelligence applies structured research methodologies supported by cross-validated industry data and transparent analytical frameworks, providing decision-makers with balanced and dependable market intelligence."

Disposable Syringes Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Safety-Engineered and Auto-Disable Syringes

Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting safety-engineered and auto-disable syringes to reduce the risk of accidental needlestick injuries, prevent reuse, and strengthen infection-control practices across healthcare environments.

Rising Demand for Prefilled and Self-Administered Syringes

The growing use of injectable medicines, biologics, and home-based healthcare is supporting demand for prefilled and self-administered syringe formats. These products offer greater convenience and can simplify medication administration while supporting dosing consistency.

Increasing Focus on Sustainable Syringe Materials

Medical device manufacturers are exploring biodegradable and bio-polymer materials as healthcare systems increasingly focus on sustainability and responsible management of medical waste.

Disposable Syringes Market Segmentation Overview

By Product Type

Conventional Disposable Syringes

Safety Disposable Syringes Non-Retractable Safety Syringes Retractable Safety Syringes

Auto-Disable Syringes

Prefilled Disposable Syringes

Smart/Connected Disposable Syringes

By Application

Immunization Injections

Therapeutic Injections

Blood Collection & Diagnostics

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Blood Collection Centres & Diagnostic Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Home Healthcare

By Material

Plastic (Polypropylene, Polycarbonate, COP/COC)

Glass

Biodegradable/Bio-polymer Blends

By Technology/Safety Mechanism

Passive Needle-Guard Safety

Manual Retractable Safety

Automatic Retractable Safety

Auto-Disable Mechanism

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/disposable-syringes-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Disposable Syringes Market Competitive Outlook

The disposable syringes market features established medical device manufacturers and specialized syringe producers focused on strengthening product portfolios, improving manufacturing efficiency, and developing advanced safety mechanisms. Market participants are investing in retractable technologies, auto-disable systems, prefilled formats, and sustainable materials to address evolving healthcare requirements.

Strategic investments in manufacturing capacity, product innovation, and advanced production technologies continue to shape the competitive landscape. Companies are also focusing on expanding their geographic presence and strengthening supply capabilities to meet increasing demand for single-use injection devices.

Major Companies in the Disposable Syringes Market include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Terumo Corporation

Nipro Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

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