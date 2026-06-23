Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market Accelerates as EV and Cybersecurity Compliance Expands | CAGR 6.3% | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$ 27.5 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 42.2 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.3% in the coming years. This expansion is fueled by increasingly stringent safety regulations, the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and the growing complexity of connected and software-defined vehicles. Automotive TIC services support every stage of the vehicle lifecycle, from development and homologation to production and post-sale compliance.

Key Highlights

The global automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market is projected to grow from US$ 27.5 billion in 2026 to US$ 42.2 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.3%.

Testing services dominate the market, accounting for approximately 62% of total revenue, driven by mandatory vehicle safety, battery, and software validation requirements.

The certification segment is the fastest-growing service category, supported by increasing cybersecurity and software compliance mandates under UNECE R155 and R156 regulations.

Asia Pacific remains the largest regional market, contributing around 45% of global revenue, backed by strong automotive manufacturing activity and EV production growth.

North America is emerging as the fastest-growing region, fueled by new vehicle safety regulations, expanding EV battery testing infrastructure, and rising ADAS validation requirements.

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Tightening Safety and Regulatory Standards Drive Market Growth

The growing complexity of global automotive regulations is one of the strongest drivers of the automotive TIC market. Governments and regulatory agencies are introducing increasingly rigorous standards covering vehicle safety, emissions, cybersecurity, and software updates. For example, UNECE Regulations R155 and R156 became mandatory for all new vehicle models across major markets such as the European Union, Japan, and South Korea, requiring manufacturers to obtain cybersecurity and software-update management certifications.

These regulations significantly increase the scope of testing and validation activities throughout a vehicle's lifecycle. Automakers must now demonstrate compliance not only before launch but also during operational updates delivered through over-the-air (OTA) software systems.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) introduced mandatory Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) requirements for passenger vehicles, creating new demand for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) validation and safety testing.

Vehicle manufacturers operating globally must navigate multiple compliance frameworks simultaneously, increasing reliance on specialized third-party TIC providers. As regulations continue to evolve, testing and certification services are becoming a permanent component of vehicle development strategies rather than a one-time requirement.

Rapid Electrification Expands Testing and Certification Requirements

The accelerating global transition toward electric mobility is creating substantial opportunities for automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market providers. Global electric and hybrid vehicle sales increased significantly in 2024, driving demand for battery validation, charging infrastructure certification, and high-voltage safety testing.

Modern EV battery systems must undergo extensive assessments, including thermal runaway testing, electrical performance validation, vibration analysis, mechanical shock testing, and transportation safety certification. Compliance with standards such as IEC 62660, UN 38.3, and ISO 6469 has become essential for market entry.

Beyond batteries, EV manufacturers must validate charging systems, power electronics, software platforms, and connected vehicle capabilities. The rise of software-defined vehicles further increases testing complexity, requiring cybersecurity assessments and continuous compliance monitoring throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

Automakers are also expanding investments in autonomous driving technologies, sensor fusion systems, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication platforms. These technologies require sophisticated simulation-based validation and cybersecurity testing, creating recurring revenue opportunities for TIC providers worldwide.

Key Highlight: Advancement of Virtual Homologation and Simulation-Based Validation by TÜV SÜD, Ansys, Kontrol, and Microsoft

A notable development in the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market was the launch of the Virtual Homologation Toolchain by TÜV SÜD, Ansys, and Kontrol, in collaboration with Microsoft. The initiative combines simulation technology, cloud computing, compliance management, and certification expertise to support the validation and homologation of autonomous and connected vehicles.

The toolchain integrates Ansys' simulation capabilities, Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure and AI technologies, Kontrol's compliance management platform, and TÜV SÜD's testing and certification expertise. By enabling large-scale virtual testing and assessment of automated driving systems, the solution supports the use of simulation alongside conventional physical testing methods, helping manufacturers streamline development and compliance processes.

TÜV SÜD has also emphasized the growing role of simulation validation in autonomous vehicle testing. Through its autonomous driving and homologation services, the organization supports the verification and validation of automated driving functions using simulation-based approaches. These methods allow the evaluation of vehicle performance and safety across a broad range of traffic and operational scenarios that may be difficult or costly to reproduce exclusively through physical testing.

This development highlights the automotive industry's transition toward digital testing and certification ecosystems. As autonomous and software-defined vehicles become more prevalent, simulation-based validation is expected to play an increasingly important role in demonstrating safety, regulatory compliance, and performance.

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Segmentation Insights: Testing Services Maintain Market Leadership While Certification Records Fastest Growth

The testing segment remains the dominant service type in the automotive TIC market, accounting for approximately 62% of market revenue. Its leadership stems from the critical role it plays in validating vehicle safety, crashworthiness, battery performance, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), and software reliability throughout the vehicle development lifecycle. The certification segment is emerging as the fastest-growing category, projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 5.3% through 2030. Growth is driven by increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, including UNECE R155 and R156 mandates for cybersecurity and software update management systems. As automakers seek continuous compliance across connected and software-defined vehicles, certification services are becoming a recurring revenue stream supported by periodic audits, cybersecurity assessments, and over-the-air update approvals.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Commands Market Leadership While North America Records Fastest Growth

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the automotive TIC market, accounting for approximately 45% of global revenue, supported by the region's position as the world's largest automotive manufacturing hub. China leads regional growth through its dominance in EV production and exports, while Japan, India, and Southeast Asian countries continue expanding vehicle manufacturing capacity and regulatory oversight.

China remains a particularly influential market due to rising new-energy vehicle production and increasingly stringent domestic safety standards. Manufacturers are investing heavily in certification programs to meet both domestic and export requirements.

North America is emerging as one of the fastest-growing regions, supported by strong regulatory enforcement and expanding EV infrastructure investments. The introduction of mandatory AEB regulations in the United States has increased demand for ADAS validation and safety certification services. Growing investment in EV battery manufacturing is also driving testing laboratory expansion across the region.

Europe maintains a strong position due to its leadership in automotive regulation and the presence of major TIC providers. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom continue to drive demand for cybersecurity certification, emissions compliance, and autonomous vehicle validation services.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include TÜV SÜD, DEKRA SE, Bureau Veritas, SGS Group, UL Solutions, Applus+ Services, Intertek Group, TÜV Rheinland, and Eurofins Scientific.

TÜV SÜD continues investing in autonomous vehicle validation and cybersecurity certification capabilities, strengthening its position in advanced mobility testing.

SGS Group expanded its EV battery testing infrastructure, including the expansion of its Georgia facility, to support growing electric vehicle certification demand.

Bureau Veritas enhanced automotive cybersecurity expertise through strategic acquisitions, helping manufacturers comply with increasingly stringent software and connectivity regulations.

UL Solutions is leveraging strong market demand for battery safety and charging infrastructure certification following its public market expansion.

Business strategies increasingly emphasize EV testing capabilities, cybersecurity certification, digital simulation platforms, and long-term compliance partnerships with automotive manufacturers. As vehicles become more software-driven and connected, TIC providers are positioning themselves as lifecycle compliance partners rather than traditional testing vendors.

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Market Segmentation

By Service Type

Testing

Inspection

Certification

By Sourcing Type

In-house

Outsourced

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

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