Autonomy Car Subscription App Names Mercedes-Benz Executive Fred Weick as CEO

Weick brings more than 30 years of global automotive, fleet management and financial services experience from Mercedes-Benz to lead Autonomy's next stage of growth





Appointment reinforces Autonomy's commitment to expanding its flexible, month-to-month alternative to car leases and traditional vehicle ownership

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomy, a leader in vehicle subscriptions, today announced the appointment of Fred Weick as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), reporting to Autonomy Founder Scott Painter, who will serve as Lead Director of the Autonomy board in addition to his role as CEO of TrueCar. Weick, a longtime automotive executive who spent more than 30 years with Mercedes-Benz (formerly Daimler) and its financial services businesses, will lead the company's strategic focus and growth as Autonomy expands its flexible alternative to traditional vehicle ownership.

Fred Weick, CEO of Autonomy, a leading vehicle subscription company

Weick brings extensive automotive experience, including OEM operations, vehicle financing, fleet management, leasing, dealer networks, sales and business development. He has held CEO and senior executive leadership positions for Mercedes-Benz Financial Services organizations in the United States, Canada, India, South Africa, Portugal and Middle East, with responsibility for company performance, market expansion and profitable growth.

"Fred understands every part of the automotive ecosystem and, more importantly, how those parts must work together to create a better experience for customers," said Painter. "As we move Autonomy into its next phase, Fred will combine disciplined execution with deep relationships across automakers, dealers, fleet operators and financial services. Autonomy is laser focused on developing and strengthening key partnerships with dealers and automakers, scaling the platform and expanding Autonomy's reach."

Weick served as Head of Vans, Fleet Operations, B2B Charging and Strategic Projects at Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA, where he was also a member of the company's leadership team. Prior, he served as Managing Director and CEO of Daimler Financial Services in India. Earlier, he held executive roles across both Daimler and Mercedes-Benz Financial Services with full responsibility for growth, profitability, operations, and marketing strategy. Previously, Weick held leadership roles in fleet management and commercial vehicle finance, and worked in automotive sales, marketing and dealer development in Mexico.

"Bringing on Fred, whose career spans more than three decades across automotive and financial services, to lead Autonomy marks another important milestone for the company," said Georg Bauer, Co-Founder and Chairman, Autonomy. "At Autonomy we believe that consumers shouldn't go into debt to have access to a vehicle, and they deserve a simpler and more flexible way to get a car. Fred's appointment represents an important investment in that belief."

Autonomy provides a month-to-month, subscription-based solution to personal mobility that is like a flexible lease but without the long-term commitment and can be secured with a credit card. Autonomy is driven by a brand promise to make accessing mobility as easy as possible. Customers can choose a vehicle through the Autonomy app, pay by credit card, and access it through a month-to-month arrangement. The model is designed to offer the benefits of having a car with greater flexibility and a simpler digital experience.

"Autonomy is an amazing platform with a strong foundation and a compelling solution for customers who want access to a vehicle without being locked into the traditional ownership process," said Weick. "We are making an assertive investment in Autonomy's future. With a wonderful team and incredible partners our priority is to inspire our customers to experience what it truly means to enjoy the freedom of worry free mobility. We have listened to our customers and will grow our product offerings to provide our users with greater choice and more freedom to drive what they want, when they want, and how they want! As we welcome more fans into the Autonomy family, our vision of adding more value to our customers, our team, our partners and our shareholders will be fulfilled!"

With Weick's appointment, Autonomy brings together a leadership team, each with decades of experience spanning vehicle subscriptions, fleet management, automotive finance and leasing, OEM operations and dealer relationships. Weick joins Bauer and Leopold Visser, President and COO of Autonomy, in applying that experience to the continued development and expansion of Autonomy's flexible vehicle access platform.

About Autonomy

Autonomy is a leading car subscription company providing consumers with flexible access to vehicles on a month-to-month basis without a long-term commitment. Founded by automotive retail and finance pioneers Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, Autonomy offers a fully digital experience that enables customers to subscribe to a vehicle directly through its app. The platform features transparent and competitive pricing, flexible insurance options, maintenance and service coverage, and convenient credit card payment — all with no impact on credit. For the latest updates on new brands, services, and models, follow Autonomy on Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.

The Autonomy media kit can be found HERE. For more information, visit www.autonomy.com.

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SOURCE Autonomy