Autonomy Announces Box Integration to Power Enterprise-Scale Agentic AI Applications

Autonomy brings a distributed actor runtime to enterprise AI: automatic parallelism, durable state, non-human identities, and secure, end-to-end encrypted messaging. This allows small teams to build large-scale autonomous systems without cobbling together dozens of infrastructure components or getting stuck in long-running pilot phases.With Autonomy, developers can build intelligent products and deep-work agents that operate continuously, coordinate across multiple SaaS systems, and scale to thousands of concurrent tasks with no infrastructure to manage.

"Box customers are using Autonomy to help solve problems that were impossible just a year ago," said Mrinal Wadhwa, CTO and Founder of Autonomy. "Teams can deploy agentic systems that watch videos, classify content, orchestrate multi-system workflows, and process thousands of documents in parallel, all in seconds. Autonomy unlocks the next chapter of enterprise AI by giving Box customers the runtime they need to ship custom agentic applications."

"AI agents are only as powerful as the context and content they can access," said Ben Kus, CTO of Box. "With Box AI integrated into Autonomy, developers can automate deep-work tasks in seconds, weave Box content into any application workflow, and operate at massive scale within Box's trusted security model. This is a new level of speed and autonomy for enterprise workflows."

How Box and Autonomy.Computer Work Together

Through the new integration, customers can:

Document-heavy processes that once took hours or days can now be completed in seconds.





Agents can connect to Box and any number of applications such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, Stripe, Slack, or custom internal tools, turning Box-hosted content into part of a live automation fabric.





Autonomy provides Python functions, MCP servers, model routing, long-lived memory, and secure messaging, enabling teams to build agentic systems that operate safely within enterprise governance frameworks.





Autonomy provides Python functions, MCP servers, model routing, long-lived memory, and secure messaging, enabling teams to build agentic systems that operate safely within enterprise governance frameworks. Run at production scale: Autonomy's elastic infrastructure deploys and scales autonomously from one agent to tens of millions with no servers to operate yourself.

"Enterprises are looking for AI that actually does work, not just summarize it," said Matthew Gregory, CEO and co-founder of Autonomy. "Box and Autonomy are collaborating to turn the mass amounts of content stored in Box into fuel for intelligent workflows that operate across the entire enterprise. Together we give developers the ability to fully deploy autonomous workflows that can do deep-work and connect to multiple SaaS products.

Customer Momentum

Organizations across industries are already benefiting from the integration:

Fundwell , a fintech company, replaced complex underwriting workflows with a simple scalable Autonomy app in under 30 minutes. The system scaled better, ran faster, and was easier to maintain.





A major nonprofit, deployed Autonomy agents to watch, classify, and tag large volumes of video content stored in Box. They processed roughly 4,000 files in less than 15 minutes, unlocking new automation possibilities.

Availability

The Autonomy + Box integration is available today. Developers can deploy a working autonomous app into their Box environment in under 10 minutes using Autonomy's step-by-step guides or by leveraging a coding agent that automatically generates and deploys the full application to the Autonomy Computer.

Learn More

To explore the integration, visit:

https://autonomy.computer

To see a live demo or talk with the team:

[email protected]

About Autonomy

Autonomy is a Platform-as-a-Service. Developers use it to build and scale products made of deep work agents that run long, complex tasks on their own. Autonomy handles the infrastructure, identity, messaging, knowledge, and memory layers, so builders can stay focused on their product.

