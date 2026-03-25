AutoTechIQ Announces Launch of AutoQuoteIQ, Expanding Its AI-Driven Platform for Automotive Repair Shops

New product strengthens company's position in high-growth shop workflow automation market

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoTechIQ today announced the launch of AutoQuoteIQ, a strategic addition to its growing suite of AI-powered tools designed to modernize automotive repair shop operations.

AutoQuoteIQ focuses on one of the most critical and underserved areas in the repair workflow: estimate creation. By automating and enhancing this process, AutoTechIQ continues to expand its footprint in the rapidly evolving shop management and digital inspection ecosystem.

AutoQuoteIQ in Tekmetric

Expanding Platform Capabilities

The introduction of AutoQuoteIQ builds on AutoTechIQ's existing strengths in digital vehicle inspection optimization, further connecting inspection data with revenue-generating workflows.

Key strategic benefits include:

Increased Average Repair Order (ARO): Clearer, more compelling estimates drive higher customer approval rates

Operational Efficiency Gains: Reduced time per estimate allows shops to serve more customers without additional headcount

Stronger Customer Retention: Transparent communication builds long-term trust

AI as a Core Growth Driver

AutoQuoteIQ reflects AutoTechIQ's continued investment in artificial intelligence as a differentiator. By embedding AI directly into shop workflows, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of a broader industry shift toward automation and intelligent assistance.

"AutoQuoteIQ represents a natural evolution of our platform," said Uwe Kleinschmidt, CEO and Founder at AutoTechIQ. "We're not just improving processes—we're redefining how shops communicate value to their customers."

Market Opportunity

The automotive repair industry continues to digitize, with increasing demand for tools that improve efficiency, transparency, and customer experience. AutoTechIQ's expanding product ecosystem positions the company to capture a larger share of this growing market.

Availability

AutoQuoteIQ is available now with rollout to existing customers and new partners at https://autoquoteiq.com/

About AutoTechIQ

AutoTechIQ develops AI-powered software solutions that help automotive repair shops improve workflow efficiency, enhance customer communication, and drive measurable business outcomes.

Media Contact:

Krista Erickson

[email protected]

866-678-8505

SOURCE AutoTechIQ