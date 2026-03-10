AutoTechIQ Appoints Justin Goins as Chief Sales Officer to Drive Strategic Growth in Automotive Repair Technology

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoTechIQ, a leading provider of digital vehicle inspection (DVI) optimization and shop performance software, today announced the appointment of Justin Goins as Chief Sales Officer.

Goins joins AutoTechIQ with extensive experience in automotive technology sales and leadership, having built and led sales teams focused on driving measurable performance improvements for independent repair shops and multi-location operators. In his new role, Goins will oversee national sales strategy, channel partnerships, and revenue expansion initiatives.

Justin Goins, Chief Sales Officer, AutoTechIQ

Founded by Uwe Kleinschmidt, also the founder of AutoVitals, AutoTechIQ was created to help automotive repair facilities maximize the operational and financial impact of their digital vehicle inspection process. The company's expanding software ecosystem includes:

BizMapIQ – Competitive visibility and marketing intelligence tools

– Competitive visibility and marketing intelligence tools JobViewIQ – Declined service tracking with integrated training insights

– Declined service tracking with integrated training insights TechAidIQ – AI-powered inspection image optimization

– AI-powered inspection image optimization AutoQuoteIQ – An automated estimator designed to significantly increase efficiency and approval rates

"Justin's deep understanding of automotive shop operations and sales execution makes him the best addition to our leadership team we could ask for," said Uwe Kleinschmidt, Founder of AutoTechIQ. "As repair facilities continue adopting advanced digital inspections, the need for strategic implementation and performance-focused solutions has never been greater."

Goins added, "AutoTechIQ is uniquely positioned in the market. The company goes beyond software by helping shops operationalize transparency and strengthen customer trust through a refined DVI process. I'm excited to support shop owners nationwide as we continue scaling."

The appointment reflects AutoTechIQ's continued investment in leadership and execution as demand grows for technologies that improve efficiency, customer education, and revenue performance in automotive repair.

About AutoTechIQ

AutoTechIQ is a software and consulting company focused on helping auto repair shops maximize the value of their digital vehicle inspections. Through innovative tools and industry expertise, AutoTechIQ helps shops turn inspection results into clear, transparent conversations that customers can easily understand. By improving how repair information is shared, AutoTechIQ empowers shops to educate their customers, build trust, and operate more efficiently.

For more information, visit www.autotechiq.com.

