Autotrader Changes History for the Better in New "Finally, It's Easy" Campaign

Autotrader teamed with award-winning global creative agency, 72andSunny New York, and Emmy®-nominated director, Derek Waters, to create a hilarious new advertising campaign. Highlighting various moments in the history of transportation, the campaign illustrates how simple the car-shopping process can be, and how second-guessing the deal is now a thing of the past thanks to one of the most recognized automotive marketplaces, Autotrader.

"Finally, It's Easy" entertainingly emulates Autotrader's mission to make finding and purchasing a new vehicle hassle-free, while embedding the brand into unusual points in history. The latest campaign from Autotrader dispels a pain point as old as time — car buying can be downright unpleasant — with Autotrader's modern, stress-free approach. The spot harkens back to the Nordic Bronze Age when sled owners felt the same way many do today about overpaying for their ride. The hero unexpectedly appears and finds the right vehicle at the right price using Autotrader, driving away in the arctic elements in a solid off-road truck.

"Car buying often can feel like a strenuous process, when really it should be an exciting experience," said Greta Crowley, vice president of marketing, Autotrader. "Our new campaign brings the fun and personality back into car shopping. We want the journey of finding the right car for you to be just as enjoyable as your time in it."

Autotrader continues to offer reliable resources to make car buying feel frictionless. From relieving in-dealership stress with Accelerate — where you can start your deal online — to leveraging The Trusted Resource®, Kelley Blue Book, to providing price transparency, Autotrader offers less anxiety and ultimately less time spent looking for your new car. Autotrader is the only third-party site to feature the Kelley Blue Book® Fair Market Range on all eligible vehicle inventory listings, giving car shoppers the confidence to purchase with the most trusted pricing.

Known for his work on Drunk History, Waters makes his first traditional advertising directorial debut in Autotrader's satirical play on the once-treacherous task of car buying, finding a way to make history relevant and enjoyable.

Launching September 3, 2019, the "Finally, It's Easy" campaign will air nationally across cable, network and streaming television platforms, and major programming including MLB Playoffs, NFL Monday Night Football and NBA season kickoff. The campaign takes a digital-first approach through social media, paid search, custom sponsorships and content on Roku and Twitch, among other platforms.

