Autotrader Releases ASMR Road Trip Playlist for Dogs to Celebrate National Dog Day, Teams Up with Country Singer Walker Hayes

The largest car shopping destination for new and used cars celebrates its 11th annual National Dog Day by unveiling an exclusive playlist based on research and vet expertise

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- No road trip is complete without a furry companion in tow, but just like people, some dogs are anxious during long car rides. According to Dr. Veronica Higgs, Veterinary Services Manager with Chewy, "Car anxiety can be portrayed differently depending on the dog, including refusal to get into the car, hiding when it is time to travel, and even physical responses including whining, crying, barking, shaking, pacing, and more." And as a result, more than half (52%) of dog owners experience moderate stress when managing their dog's anxiety during car rides. With this in mind, Autotrader, a Cox Automotive brand, is making it easier than ever for drivers to bring their pets on the road with an exclusive ASMR-inspired playlist aimed at relaxing dogs and helping everyone enjoy their time on the road.

Available exclusively on Autotrader's Spotify profile, the ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) playlist is filled with tracks that can help ease dogs' car anxiety and transport them to some of their favorite memories like long walks on the beach, snowy Christmas mornings, or warm naps by the fireplace. "Rhythmic or repeating sounds can help ease stress and anxiety with dogs, especially puppies, during road trips," Higgs says.

Joining Autotrader's 11th annual National Dog Day celebration is country singer Walker Hayes, who is known for taking both family dogs and all six kids on the road with him whenever he's on tour.

"Traveling with our dogs has always been a big part of our family's life, but it can definitely be a challenge," said Walker Hayes. "We always want to make sure they are relaxed and safe while on the road and Autotrader's ASMR playlist is helpful for pet owners like us who want to make travel as stress-free as possible."

In addition to the Spotify ASMR playlist, Autotrader experts are sharing their top dos and don'ts for traveling with dogs, as well as the best automotive accessories to ensure all road dogs are safe and ready to embark on their greatest adventure. According to a recent Autotrader survey, 85% of dog owners think about transporting their dog when considering what vehicle to buy. For more details, including the car brands to consider, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/best-cars-for-dogs.

"Our pets are more than just animals, they are family, and their safety and comfort on the road are paramount," said Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader. "At Autotrader, we are committed to providing a variety of resources to give customers the confidence to travel safely and comfortably with their dogs. With detailed travel tips, recommended car accessories, and now an ASMR playlist, every member of the family can enjoy the ride."

