Avalara Named Category Leader for Sales Tax and VAT Compliance by G2

G2 reviewers highlight an easy, reliable experience from setup to on-time filings, making compliance feel effortless with a partner that scales

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, today announced it has been named the category leader in G2's Fall 2026 Grid® Report for Sales Tax and VAT Compliance.

In the latest quarterly reports, Avalara ranked #1 in the Mid-Market Grid® Report for Sales Tax and VAT Compliance, #1 in the Small-Business Grid® Report for Sales Tax and VAT Compliance, and #2 in the Enterprise Grid® Report for Sales Tax and VAT Compliance. This marks the 31st consecutive overall leader recognition for Avalara in the Sales Tax and VAT Compliance category.

"Recognition from G2 carries added weight because it comes directly from our customers," said Danny Fields, Chief Technology and Customer Operations Officer at Avalara. "Our focus is helping businesses of all sizes simplify tax and compliance so they can scale globally with confidence, and it's gratifying to see that validated in independent reviews."

G2's quarterly reports rank products based on authentic customer reviews and market presence data, helping software buyers identify the highest-performing solutions across categories. Products recognized as leaders are highly rated by users and demonstrate substantial market presence.

What customers are saying about Avalara's sales tax and VAT compliance solutions:

"I love Avalara's ability to have returns filed, which takes the stress off since I'm the only employee handling all tax concerns. It saves on time and money because if they are active and being filed in Avalara, we're not missing deadlines. The setup was pretty streamlined, which was helpful." — Melissa M.

"I really like the ease of using Avalara software, and AvaTax's correspondence with our software is fantastic, allowing us to file more accurate returns. The initial setup was fairly easy, and the sandbox feature is really useful." — Natasha K.

Learn more about G2's Fall 2026 Reports, which feature rankings of software products and services providers based on the latest data.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.