Avalon Admission, Inc. Announces FREE Launch of its Advanced College List Generator, MyCollegeList.com on Thursday, August 20, 2026!

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Admission, a premier provider of college admission counseling and educational consulting, announces the launch of MyCollegeList.com, V2 (Beta) an advanced college selection platform designed to redefine how students and families build college lists. The beta version will initially be available 100% free of charge, providing analytical depth and personalization previously available primarily through experienced private counseling.

MyCollegeList.com represents a significant advance beyond traditional college search tools, including widely used systems such as Naviance and SCOIR. Rather than relying primarily on GPA, test scores, location, size, and intended major, MyCollegeList.com uses a multidimensional model to evaluate student-to-college fit, individualized admission probability, and institutional characteristics often overlooked by conventional search engines.

The platform focuses exclusively on America's top 180 ranked colleges and universities, creating a curated universe of institutions representing high levels of academic opportunity.

MyCollegeList.com evaluates not only whether a student is academically competitive for a college, but whether that institution represents the right academic, social, and strategic match. Students can evaluate colleges across numerous academic, cultural, environmental, and admissions-related dimensions, producing a carefully constructed portfolio tailored to their individual strengths, preferences, and admission realities.

A defining feature is the platform's sophisticated admission-likelihood modeling. Rather than relying on overall acceptance rates, MyCollegeList.com evaluates academic performance, course rigor, standardized testing where applicable, extracurricular depth and leadership, geographic considerations, institutional priorities, and application strategies including Early Decision, Early Action, and Regular Decision. It also considers programs and circumstances that may influence admission probability, including ROTC, recruited athletics, and QuestBridge.

The platform further distinguishes among colleges based on academic culture, intellectual intensity, collaboration versus competition, curriculum structure, strength of academic departments, campus environment, and the relative importance institutions place on different components of an application.

MyCollegeList.com is built on decades of admissions expertise from Avalon Admission, whose counselors have guided students to successful admission at many of the nation's most selective colleges and universities.

"Most college search tools help students find colleges they can apply to," said Neil Chyten, founder of Avalon Admission. "MyCollegeList.com helps students understand where they should apply, where they have a realistic chance of admission, and where they are most likely to thrive. That distinction changes everything."

The platform supports students from early exploration through final list construction, helping families develop balanced application strategies based on individualized data rather than broad institutional averages.

Avalon Admission plans to continue expanding MyCollegeList.com's analytical capabilities and institutional database following its launch. For the time being, the platform will remain free, reflecting Avalon Admission's commitment to making sophisticated college planning tools accessible to all families.

MyCollegeList.com FREE launch on August 20, 2026.

Contact:

Neil Chyten

[email protected]

800-469-1028

SOURCE Avalon Admission, Inc.