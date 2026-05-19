RADNOR, Pa., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, today announced that Gerard (Jerry) Porreca has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Quality and Regulatory.

In this role, Mr. Porreca is responsible for leading quality assurance, quality systems and regulatory affairs globally across all Avantor's businesses.

Avantor Announces Gerard (Jerry) Porreca as Executive Vice President, Quality and Regulatory

Mr. Porreca is an accomplished executive with deep quality, regulatory affairs, and compliance experience across the life sciences, medical technology, and healthcare industries. He joins Avantor from Getinge, where he led the Quality and Regulatory organization through global product approvals, complex regulatory engagement, and transformation initiatives across the U.S., EU MDR, and China. Prior to Getinge, he held senior executive roles at Becton Dickinson and Company, C.R. Bard, Inc., and Smith+Nephew plc.

"Delivering solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability makes Avantor a trusted partner at every stage of the scientific journey," said Emmanuel Ligner, Avantor's President and CEO. "Jerry's deep expertise in global quality systems and complex regulatory landscapes will be vital as we continue to enhance and scale our operations and deliver mission critical solutions for our customers," Ligner concluded.

Mr. Porreca added, "In the life sciences and advanced technology sectors, quality and regulatory excellence are not just requirements—they are a key value proposition for our customers. I look forward to working with our global teams to further strengthen our quality systems and leverage data-driven insights to help our customers accelerate the delivery of life-changing breakthroughs to patients worldwide."

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

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SOURCE Avantor and Financial News