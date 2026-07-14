Avantor's® NuSil® Brand Expands Partnership with the Population Council to Develop Long-Acting HIV Prevention Product

RADNOR, Pa., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries, announced today the expansion of a collaboration between its NuSil® brand, a premier global manufacturer of high-purity silicones suitable for use in medical devices and drug-device combination products, and the Population Council, an international nonprofit research organization, to support the development of the Council's new three-month dapivirine vaginal ring for HIV prevention.

NuSil originally partnered with the International Partnership for Microbicides (IPM), which was acquired by the Population Council in 2022, to supply silicones that meet the most stringent purity requirements for use in the production of the one-month dapivirine vaginal ring. The one-month ring has received regulatory approval in 12 countries in sub-Saharan Africa and is recommended for use by women ages 16 and up, as well as those who are breastfeeding. With the success and learnings from that initiative, NuSil is now supporting the development of the next-generation version of the ring to last up to three months.

The new, extended-duration ring aims to enhance adherence and convenience by requiring only four rings per year, compared to twelve with the one-month ring. This innovation is expected to lower annual costs and improve accessibility, particularly in regions with high HIV prevalence among women.

NuSil's high-purity medical-grade silicones are a critical component to the ring's design and its consistent drug release and mechanical performance over the three-month period. The collaboration underscores Avantor's commitment to supporting innovative healthcare solutions that address global health challenges.

"HIV remains a major global public health concern, with a disproportionate burden on women," said Uwe Winzen, SVP and General Manager at NuSil. "We are proud to partner with the Population Council on this groundbreaking initiative that has the potential to significantly advance HIV prevention efforts worldwide."

"The Population Council is committed to providing more options for women and adolescent girls to choose the HIV prevention product that works best for them. The three-month dapivirine vaginal ring allows for a more affordable, convenient, and long-acting product to protect against HIV transmission," said Kyle Kleinbeck, Senior Scientist, Population Council. "NuSil has developed and supplied high-purity specialized silicones for our medical devices and drug delivery systems for nearly two decades and we are proud to continue our collaboration to develop this innovative product and accelerate global efforts to end the HIV epidemic."

The Population Council submitted the three-month ring for regulatory review by the European Medicines Agency in November 2025, with plans to seek subsequent approvals in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions. Clinical studies have demonstrated that the three-month ring delivers higher levels of dapivirine compared to the monthly version, suggesting enhanced efficacy and user acceptability.

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

About Population Council

The Population Council is a leading research organization dedicated to building an equitable and sustainable world that enhances the health and well-being of current and future generations. We generate ideas, produce evidence, and design solutions to improve the lives of people around the world. Learn more at https://popcouncil.org.

Regulatory Disclaimer The three-month dapivirine vaginal ring described in this release is an investigational product and has not received regulatory approval in most jurisdictions. Any statements regarding safety, efficacy, or performance are based on preliminary or ongoing studies and have not been confirmed by regulatory authorities. There is no assurance that the product will receive approval or become commercially available.

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SOURCE Avantor and Financial News