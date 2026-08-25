AVCON DELIVERS KING AIR B200 MOSQUITO CONTROL AIRCRAFT MODIFICATION

Special mission King Air Model B200 Modified by Avcon For Mosquito Control

NEW CENTURY, Kan., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avcon Industries, Inc., a subsidiary of Butler National Corporation (OTCQX: BUKS), a leading manufacturer and systems integrator for special mission aircraft modifications, announces delivery of the first Avcon-modified mosquito control special mission King Air aircraft.

The King Air model B200 aircraft modification integrates Avcon's proven engineering expertise with existing fluid dispersal technology for large-area mosquito control. The modification involves the addition of a removable external under-fuselage pod, electric pump, aerodynamic fairings and dispersal booms.

"This project demonstrates Avcon's ability to integrate specialized mission systems into proven aircraft platforms to meet unique customer requirements. The King Air B200 provides an excellent platform for this mission, and the solution developed by our team creates an opportunity to support similar mosquito-control and airborne dispersal requirements for other operators," said Marcus Abendroth, President of Avcon. "By leveraging the versatility of the King Air platform, we are installing a flexible solution that enables rapid, large-scale mosquito mitigation in support of disease and pest prevention efforts. Avcon's ability to integrate mission-specific systems into proven aircraft platforms and create repeatable special-mission solutions… We look forward to completing the same modification on additional aircraft," added Mr. Abendroth.

Wayne Luettich, Aircraft Maintenance Manager for the Lee County Mosquito Control District commented, "Mosquito control has become a significant effort in Florida. We have an important mission to mitigate the impact of the mosquitoes on our residents. We look forward to operating the Avcon-modified airplane and appreciate the Avcon engineering services. We also appreciate the expertise of the Avcon team."

For more information about Avcon's King Air or airborne liquid dispersal modification, custom manufacturing, or aircraft modification certification capabilities, please contact Marcus Abendroth at [email protected] or call us at (913) 780-8595.

About Avcon Industries, Inc.

Avcon Industries, Inc. provides engineering, structural modification, and systems integration solutions for business and commercial aircraft. The company performs special mission aircraft modifications serving business aviation, search and rescue, atmospheric research, ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance), forestry, and air ambulance markets, among others. Avcon is widely recognized for its expertise in regulatory-driven aircraft modifications that expand mission versatility.

Avcon Industries, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Butler National Corporation (OTCQX: BUKS), a publicly traded company headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

About Butler National Corporation

Butler National Corporation operates in the Aerospace and Professional Services business segments. The Aerospace Products segment includes the design, manufacture, sale and service of structural modifications, design, integration and installation of electronic equipment, systems and technologies that enhance aircraft operations, and the design, manufacture and sale of defense related articles. Additionally, we operate FAA Repair Stations. Companies in Aerospace Products concentrate on products and services for Learjet, Textron Beechcraft, King Air, and Textron Cessna turboprop aircraft.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding future opportunities, growth, and performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Mackenzie Giller

Director of Executive Operations & Corporate Administration

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1+ (913) 780-9595

Learn more: www.avconindustries.com

Corporate site: www.butlernational.com

SOURCE Avcon Industries, Inc.