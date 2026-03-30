New FAA STC expands Cessna 208 special mission aircraft offerings

NEW CENTURY, Kan., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avcon Industries, Inc., a subsidiary of Butler National Corporation (OTCQX: BUKS) and leading manufacturer and systems integrator specializing in special mission aircraft modifications, has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval for a single sensor port on Cessna Model 208 aircraft. The approval of STC No. SA01975WI adds the single camera or sensor port installation on the Cessna 208 airframe. The new STC expands Avcon's capabilities with the Cessna 208 platform that includes prior FAA STC approvals for the dual camera ports, Avcon pod and sensor lift system on the same platform.

AVCON Receives FAA Approval For CESSNA Caravan Single Camera Port.

"We've seen strong demand from operators for both the single and dual port or hole provisions on the Cessna 208," said Marcus Abendroth, President of Avcon. "These aircraft are used worldwide for special missions—from mapping and search-and-rescue to reconnaissance—and the addition of Avcon of the single camera port enhances operational flexibility and mission capability. The addition complements our previous FAA approvals for the dual sensor ports, lower fuselage radar pod and the Avcon retractable lift for sensor installations for both the Cessna 208 and 208B. Avcon plans to add the single port option to the Cessna 208B in the near future."

Abendroth concluded: "We value working with innovative customers who push their aircraft to achieve new capabilities and operational performance. This STC is another demonstration of our commitment to the Caravan market."

About Avcon Industries, Inc.

Avcon Industries, Inc. provides engineering, structural modification, and systems integration solutions for business and commercial aircraft. The company specializes in modifications serving the business aviation, atmospheric research, ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance), forestry, and air ambulance markets. Avcon is widely recognized for its expertise in regulatory-driven aircraft modifications that expand mission versatility and extend aircraft service life.

Avcon Industries, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Butler National Corporation (OTCQX: BUKS), a publicly traded company headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

Media Contact

Christian Vila

Vice President, Business Development – Avcon Industries, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (913) 780-9595

Learn more: www.avconindustries.com

Corporate site: www.butlernational.com

SOURCE Avcon Industries, Inc.