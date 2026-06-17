Leading U.S. low-cost carrier Avelo unveils Disruption Assistance to bring travelers greater confidence and choice during travel disruptions.

MONTREAL, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Avelo Airlines today announced a new travel rebooking benefit for its Customers, Disruption Assistance, now available for purchase when booking directly on AveloAir.com and Avelo's mobile app.

Powered by HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions), Disruption Assistance for any reason further advances Avelo's commitment to being America's most reliable and convenient airline for travelers.

Avelo Airlines Unveils New Travel Offering from HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions) to Give Customers Added Peace of Mind Ahead of the Busy Summer Travel Season Avelo Airlines Disruption Assistance product screen

With this new travel assistance offering, Avelo provides Customers an option for instant, automated solutions in the event of a disruption (typically a same-day delay of 2+ hours or cancellation) eligible for any reason. Customers receive proactive disruption notifications and can use self-serve tools to rebook an alternate flight on Avelo or any other airline to their final destination or, if not satisfied with their rebooking options, receive a 100% refund of their trip cost while keeping their original Avelo itinerary.

"Offering this new 'peace of mind' benefit advances our mission to deliver greater convenience and choice for our Customers," said Scott DeAngelo, CMO at Avelo Airlines. "Avelo is known for its industry-leading reliability and exceptional customer satisfaction, but we also know things do happen that can impact travel. By introducing Disruption Assistance, we are giving travelers fast, simple solutions when disruptions occur – helping them to reach their destinations more quickly and efficiently."

Built to address modern pain points with real-time solutions, the program gives travelers greater confidence and control when booking flights with Avelo, while supporting the airline's commitment to deliver strong customer satisfaction.

"Disruption Assistance delivers a new standard of convenience by providing real-time options when customers need them most," said Ella Alkalay Schreiber, SVP & GM of Fintech at HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions). "Avelo's commitment to Customer experience and innovation makes them exceptionally well-positioned to offer these solutions and further differentiate their travel experience."

About HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions)

HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions), the B2B division of global travel platform Hopper, powers modern travel commerce for the world's leading banks, airlines, and travel brands. The company has developed several unique fintech ancillaries that offer unparalleled flexibility, driving customer satisfaction and incremental profit. Built on a data-rich, AI-driven platform, HTS supercharges its partners' direct channels with its travel commerce, fintech, and AI servicing products.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers Customers safe, convenient travel, everyday low fares, and a caring travel experience. Avelo stands out as one of the leading U.S. airlines in on-time performance and reliability. The airline currently operates a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft and in 2028, will become the first U.S. airline to fly Embraer 195-E2s, with an order of up to 100 new aircraft. Today Avelo serves more than 30 popular destinations across the United States, including its four bases at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL) and Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA). In late 2026, the airline will open a fifth base at North Dallas's McKinney National Airport (TKI). For more information, visit AveloAir.com.

SOURCE HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions)