Cancel For Any Reason powered by HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions) arrives at WestJet

Airline taps into HTS' (Hopper Technology Solution) industry-leading technology to bring flexibility to guests

MONTREAL, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Beginning today, HTS' (Hopper Technology Solutions) Cancel For Any Reason ancillary product, is now available on WestJet.com and the WestJet app. Cancel For Any Reason allows guests to instantly cancel their flight up to 24 hours before departure and receive a refund percentage of their trip cost back to their original form of payment, no questions asked. Upon booking with WestJet, guests may opt in for either an 80 or 100 per cent refund directly in the WestJet booking flow, allowing for seamless flexibility.

HTS' CFAR is now available on WestJet.com and the WestJet app. (CNW Group/HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions))

"We know travel plans can change, and we want guests to have the option to make those changes with total confidence, no matter the reason," said Jorge Rozo, WestJet Deputy Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Revenue and Distribution. "By integrating Cancel For Any Reason into our booking experience, we are equipping WestJet guests with a best-in-class product that removes the friction and uncertainty from travel planning."

"We developed HTS' travel fintech products to help airlines tackle travellers' biggest pain points, like flexibility and disruptions," said Ella Alkalay Schreiber, SVP & GM of Fintech at HTS. "Cancel for Any Reason is one of our most powerful products — it increases booking conversion, drives ancillary revenue, and builds lasting trust with travellers. Partnering with WestJet to bring this to more Canadian customers is a milestone we're proud of, and one that will continue to set a new standard for flexibility in the market."

HTS' Cancel for Any Reason product gives airlines, like WestJet, a powerful way for travellers to access greater flexibility and control from trip planning through departure, reinforcing the airline's commitment to exceptional guest experience.

With WestJet, Cancel For Any Reason will be available for purchase at the time of booking on Econo and EconoFlex fares. The fee for Cancel For Any Reason varies based on purchased fare, origin, destination, travel dates and number of guests on the booking.

About HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions)

HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions), a leading global travel technology platform, uses its data advantage and AI-driven travel technology to help partners address modern traveler needs. The company has developed several unique fintech ancillaries that address everything from pricing volatility to trip disruptions. Working with the world's leading banks, airlines and travel providers, HTS supercharges its partners' direct channels with its travel fintech, AI, and e-commerce products. To find out more about HTS, visit hts.hopper.com.

About WestJet

Taking to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations, WestJet is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday. Over the last three decades, WestJet has transformed Canada's aviation landscape by pioneering low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians. For more information, visit westjet.com.

SOURCE HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions)