Aventia Broadens Infrastructure Capabilities Through Bryant Hammett & Associates Acquisition

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventia, a nationally recognized environmental and infrastructure services firm, today announced the acquisition of Bryant Hammett & Associates ("BHA") — a civil engineering, land surveying and hazard mitigation firm based in Louisiana.

For more than four decades, BHA has served government agencies and private clients throughout Central and Gulf South Louisiana, operating offices in Ferriday, Harahan, Belle Chasse and Baton Rouge. With teams of engineers, surveyors and mitigation specialists, BHA delivers comprehensive infrastructure services across public works, community development and disaster resilience projects.

With this acquisition, Aventia — launched by Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard") in July 2022 — continues to grow its nationwide footprint and strengthen its engineering, environmental and infrastructure capabilities. The firm employs more than 400 professionals providing consulting, field services and technology solutions to public and private sector clients in over 40 states.

"Since 1984, BHA has established itself as a trusted partner for Louisiana's infrastructure and disaster resilience work," said Dirk Applegate, Chief Executive Officer of Aventia. "Their public sector relationships and technical experience complement our portfolio perfectly, and we're thrilled to welcome their talented team to Aventia. Together, our clients across the country now have access to a more comprehensive suite of environmental and infrastructure solutions."

"We've earned our reputation by delivering quality engineering, surveying and construction management work and staying committed to the communities we serve," said Bryant Hammett Jr., sole proprietor and manager of BHA. "This partnership with Aventia expands what we're able to do while preserving the personalized attention that's always set us apart, and we're looking forward to growing alongside the Aventia team."

"We launched Aventia to be a nationwide environmental consulting leader, helping clients address critical mitigation and resilience work. BHA represents a strong strategic fit that expands this mission," said Chris Dillon, Partner at Bernhard. "BHA's regional reputation and technical depth create meaningful momentum as Aventia continues building its national platform, serving communities across the country."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. To learn more about Aventia's work creating healthier, more sustainable communities, visit aventiaenv.com.

ABOUT AVENTIA

Aventia is a nationally recognized environmental firm delivering comprehensive consulting, field services and technology-driven solutions to public and private sector clients in more than 40 states. As a Bernhard Capital Partners portfolio company with over 400 team members, Aventia helps clients navigate complex environmental regulations, implement sustainable solutions and create healthier communities through collaborative partnerships. For more information, visit aventiaenv.com.

ABOUT BERNHARD CAPITAL PARTNERS

Bernhard Capital Partners is a private markets investment firm focused on building market-leading infrastructure services and asset platforms across essential sectors. With more than $6 billion in assets under management, the firm invests in complex, expansive and often regulated markets characterized by durable demand. Bernhard applies a disciplined, thematic investment strategy, paired with deep sector expertise and operational experience, to enhance performance, scale platforms and support long-term growth. Bernhard's specialized approach is designed to perform across market cycles, delivering consistent outcomes for investors, partners and communities served across the portfolio. For more information, visit bernhardcapital.com.

ABOUT BRYANT HAMMETT & ASSOCIATES

Bryant Hammett & Associates is a civil engineering and land surveying firm established in 1984 serving Central and Gulf South Louisiana. The company specializes in critical infrastructure and hazard mitigation services, working with government and private sector clients across four regional offices. For more information, visit bha-engineers.com.

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SOURCE Aventia