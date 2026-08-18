Aviation Capital Group Delivers First of Four Airbus A321neo Aircraft to Wizz Air as part of a New SLB Mandate

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Capital Group LLC ("ACG"), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, today announced the delivery of an Airbus A321neo to Wizz Air ("Wizz").

The aircraft, equipped with ultra-efficient Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, was delivered at the Airbus Delivery Centre in Toulouse and is the first of four aircraft under a new Sale-and-Leaseback transaction. Upon completion of the mandate, the transaction will bring the total number of A321neo aircraft on lease to Wizz by ACG to sixteen.

"ACG is delighted to expand our partnership with Wizz Air through this latest transaction. Providing fleet financing at scale is central to how we support our airline customers, and we are pleased to help drive Wizz's continued growth," said Carter A. White, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of ACG. "The remaining three aircraft are expected to follow in quick succession, and we look forward to completing their delivery."

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 500 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of June 30, 2026, leased to roughly 85 airlines in approximately 50 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based upon our current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements are not guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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SOURCE Aviation Capital Group