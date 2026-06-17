Aviation Safety Solutions Selected for Starr Safety Partnership

JANESVILLE, Wis., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Safety Solutions, LLC (AvSafety), a leading provider of aviation Safety Management System (SMS) consulting, auditing, and training services, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Starr Safety Partnership.

The Starr Safety Partnership brings together industry-leading organizations committed to enhancing aviation safety, operational excellence, and risk management. Through the Starr Safety Partnership, Starr Aviation clients gain access to specialized safety resources and expertise designed to strengthen safety programs, support regulatory compliance, and foster continuous improvement.

As a member of the Starr Safety Partnership, Aviation Safety Solutions provides Starr clients with access to a comprehensive suite of Safety Management System (SMS) services, including:

FAA SMS Workshop for Safety Managers

SMS Manual Development

Safety Assistance Program

SMS Audits and Gap Assessments

Internal Auditor Training

Custom SMS Training

Founded in 2013, Aviation Safety Solutions has supported aviation organizations worldwide in the design, implementation, maintenance, and continuous improvement of Safety Management Systems. The company works with Part 91, Part 135, Part 121, airport, repair station, and business aviation operators to build practical, scalable safety programs that enhance both safety performance and operational effectiveness.

"Joining the Starr Safety Partnership is an exciting opportunity for our organization," said Amanda Ferraro, Chief Executive Officer of Aviation Safety Solutions. "Our team is passionate about helping organizations build sustainable safety programs that move beyond compliance and create lasting operational value. We are honored to support Starr clients as they strengthen their safety culture, improve risk management processes, and prepare for the evolving regulatory environment."

As FAA Safety Management System requirements continue to expand across the aviation industry, operators need practical guidance and experienced partners to successfully implement, maintain, and continuously improve their SMS programs.

Aviation Safety Solutions has earned a reputation for helping organizations transform SMS from a regulatory requirement into a strategic business tool that improves decision-making, enhances communication, strengthens safety culture, and drives continuous improvement.

Andrew Madison, AVP, Director of Safety & Loss Control for Starr Aviation, added, "The Starr Safety Partnership is built around providing our clients access to trusted safety resources and subject matter experts. Aviation Safety Solutions brings extensive experience in SMS implementation, training, auditing, and safety program development, making them a valuable addition to our partnership."

The Starr Safety Partnership is designed to help aviation organizations access industry-leading solutions that enhance safety performance, reduce risk, and support operational excellence.

For more information about the Starr Safety Partnership, visit:

https://starr.com/coverages/safety-alliance

For more information about Aviation Safety Solutions, visit:

www.avsafetysolutions.com

About Aviation Safety Solutions: Aviation Safety Solutions is a premier provider of safety management services, specializing in helping aviation operators meet and exceed regulatory requirements. With a focus on FAA SMS Part 5 compliance, our expert team offers tailored programs that drive continuous improvement and operational excellence, promoting a robust culture of safety across the aviation industry.

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SOURCE Aviation Safety Solutions