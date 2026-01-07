Aviation Safety Solutions Announces Addition of FAA SMS Workshop hosted by Aviation Performance Solutions in Mesa, AZ

JANESVILLE, Wis., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Safety Solutions is proud to announce the addition of a three-day, in-person FAA SMS Workshop, hosted by Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) and conducted February 24–26 at the APS training facility in Mesa, Arizona.

This workshop represents an expansion of Aviation Safety Solutions' FAA SMS Workshop series and unites three highly respected aviation safety organizations—Aviation Safety Solutions, Aviation Performance Solutions, and Fireside Partners—for a comprehensive, hands-on training experience focused on FAA Part 5 SMS implementation and operational integration. Effective Safety Management Systems are built through collaboration across multiple safety disciplines, and this workshop leverages the complementary expertise of each organization. Aviation Safety Solutions provides deep regulatory and SMS implementation experience, Aviation Performance Solutions contributes operational and training excellence, and Fireside Partners brings critical insight into emergency preparedness and crisis response. Together, these perspectives deliver a holistic approach to SMS that moves beyond regulatory compliance and strengthens real-world risk management and organizational resilience.

The FAA SMS Workshop will be conducted in person only, spanning three full days from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and is designed for safety managers, accountable executives, directors of operations, maintenance leaders, and other aviation professionals responsible for SMS leadership and oversight.

About the FAA SMS Workshop

As FAA SMS expectations continue to expand across the aviation industry, this workshop provides clear, actionable guidance for developing, implementing, and sustaining an effective Safety Management System. The curriculum translates regulatory requirements into practical processes that can be applied directly within an organization.

Participants will engage in instructor-led discussions, scenario-based exercises, and peer collaboration. Attendees will leave with a structured SMS roadmap and practical tools tailored to their operational environment.

A guided tour of the Aviation Performance Solutions facility will be included over the lunch period, offering participants insight into APS's training environment and approach to aviation safety and risk management.

Certification & Professional Recognition

Participants who complete the full three-day FAA SMS Workshop will receive a Certificate of Completion documenting their SMS training hours. This certificate may be used to support internal SMS qualification requirements, safety manager professional development records, and regulatory or audit evidence demonstrating SMS training and competency. The workshop is designed to support organizations in meeting FAA SMS training expectations under Part 5 and related guidance.

Workshop Highlights Include:

Three full days of in-person instruction

Practical interpretation of FAA Part 5 SMS requirements

Hands-on exercises based on real-world operational scenarios

Integration of emergency preparedness and crisis response into SMS

Direct access to SMS and emergency response subject matter experts

Facility tour of APS

About the Collaborating Organizations

Aviation Safety Solutions

Aviation Safety Solutions is a leading provider of Safety Management System consulting, training, and auditing services supporting Part 91, Part 135, Part 145, and corporate aviation operations. The organization specializes in translating FAA Part 5 requirements into actionable SMS frameworks that support regulatory compliance, operational excellence, and continuous improvement. www.avsafetysolutions.com

Fireside Partners

Fireside Partners specializes in emergency preparedness, crisis response, and business continuity planning for aviation and transportation organizations, ensuring high-consequence event preparedness is effectively integrated into Safety Management Systems. www.firesideteam.com

Aviation Performance Solutions (APS)

Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) is a global leader in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), recognized for its specialized expertise in Jet UPRT for professional pilots. APS hosts this workshop at its Mesa, Arizona facility, providing an immersive environment for applied safety learning. www.apstraining.com

Registration Information

The FAA SMS Workshop will take place February 24–26, hosted at the Aviation Performance Solutions facility in Mesa, Arizona. Attendance is in person only, and space is limited to ensure a highly interactive learning experience.

More information and registration details are available at: https://courses.avsafetysolutions.com/p/faa-sms-workshop.

This in-person workshop offers a rare opportunity to learn directly from three industry leaders in one setting and is an experience aviation safety professionals will not want to miss.

About Aviation Safety Solutions: Aviation Safety Solutions is a leader in aviation safety management, compliance, and auditing services. With extensive experience in FAA Part 5 SMS, ICAO Annex 19, IS-BAO, and industry best practices, the company provides tailored solutions to help operators strengthen safety and regulatory confidence.

