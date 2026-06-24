Developed in collaboration with Canyon, Commencal, Forbidden, Mondraker, and Megamo

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avinox, the e-bike systems company building integrated technology to power the next generation of electric bicycles, is introducing its latest concept product - the MG Concept Motor - at this year's Eurobike, the international meeting place for the bicycle industry. The brand will also host 19 partner brands at its booth and offer Avinox Power workshops with top leaders from partnered bike brands to facilitate industry dialogue.

Avinox Unveils the Avinox MG Concept Product at Eurobike 2026

"With a new platform debut less than 3 months after the unveiling of the Avinox M2S and M2 in April 2026, Avinox continues to accelerate its innovation, collaborating with five of the industry's brightest stars to bring positive change to the e-bike industry," said Ferdinand Wolf, Avinox Product Experience Director. "Avinox continues to challenge what is considered possible, and we are privileged to work with the best in the business. OEMs and consumers alike are embracing the Avinox ethos and vision, and we are dedicated to delivering on our promise of bringing them the best cycling experience imaginable."

The Avinox MG Concept Motor Revealed

The MG Concept is Avinox's first concept product, created in partnership with Canyon, Commencal, Forbidden, and Mondraker. The MG Concept motor will be presented for the first time publically at Avinox's Eurobike booth.

Key features of the new motor include:

Smooth gear shifting: Promising uninterrupted power delivery and a shift time of less than 0.1 second, the MG Concept supports shifting during high-torque pedaling as well as while stationary.

Fully customizable gear shifting: Riders have many options. They can shift one gear at a time or multiple gears at once, and can opt to shift gears manually or automatically with cadence-based auto mode or AI+ auto mode for speed riding.

Little to no maintenance: The internal derailleur unit requires no maintenance during its lifespan, while the use of a single-speed chain or belt eliminates the need for a rear derailleur or multi-speed cassette.

Smaller and lighter platform for all e-bike types: Adopting a completely new system design, the new platform's drive units can be easily adapted to eMTB, eTrekking, eSUV, eGravel and other bike models.

Natural riding: Riders with equipment and load over 150kg won't feel any spongy feeling

Intelligent anti-theft technology: The new system offers real-time locking of the motor and use of the anti-theft function even without power

19 Avinox-powered Partners On Display

In its first year as an independent exhibitor at the event, Avinox is also hosting 19 of its partner brands at its booth, displaying the latest bike models equipped with the new Avinox M2S or M2 motors. The wide range of Avinox-powered e-bikes spotlights how Avinox's powerful, lightweight drive system is enabling new possibilities for the entire e-bike community.

The below brands will be on display at the Avinox booth1:

Amflow Atherton Canyon Commencal Crussis Forbidden Megamo Mondraker Orbea Pivot Propain RAYMON Rotwild Steppenwolf Teewing THÖMUS Unno Whyte YT Industries

Avinox Power Workshop Sessions

Join Ferdinand Wolf, Avinox Product Experience Director, and senior executive leaders from Avinox partner brands to learn more about our motors, the Avinox high-power strategy, and its intended effect on the industry.

June 24, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Join Canyon and Avinox on Vision 2036: Mapping the Next Decade of E-Bike Evolution

Join Canyon and Avinox on June 24, 11:10 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Join Amflow and Avinox on Enlarging the Community of E-Bike with Amflow TL Carbon

Join Amflow and Avinox on June 24, 14:00 p.m. to 15:20 p.m.

Join Commencal, Forbidden and Avinox on What's Next for E-Bike System

Join Commencal, Forbidden and Avinox on June 25, 09:30 a.m. to 09:55 a.m.

Join FOX and Avinox on More than E-Bike Systems: Connected to the Future

Join FOX and Avinox on June 25, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Join Pivot, Raymon and Avinox on Next Power, Classic Soul

Join Pivot, Raymon and Avinox on June 25, 11:10 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Join Megamo and Avinox on Enriching Categories of E-Bike with Avinox

First look at the Avinox Smoothshift system

Avinox is also presenting the Avinox Smoothshift system at Eurobike 2026. This electronic drivetrain allows the drive unit to detect gear-shift signals and shift the cassette smoothly, without requiring pedaling. It intelligently reduces torque to minimize shock, protect the chain and extend drivetrain life. The first integration of this feature can be seen on the new Amflow TL - Amflow's recently launched SUV ebike that's also making its official debut at Eurobike 2026.

Avinox's Eurobike History

Eurobike 2026 marks the 2nd anniversary of Avinox's launch, and in 2025, Avinox established independence as a company, achieving the autonomy necessary to drive forward the business's commitment to excellence and industry leadership. Avinox has garnered substantial support and popularity among manufacturers and users. To date, Avinox has secured more than 60 OEM bike brand partners across the globe. Avinox will continue to build upon its successes, expand its market presence, and innovate within its field.

Exhibition Details

Avinox Exhibit: Hall 12, Booth B98

Location: Messe Frankfurt

Dates and Hours: June 24-27, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. local time

1 In alphabetical order. For more details, please refer to the official websites.

About Avinox

Avinox is at the forefront of advancing electric mobility by developing innovative drive systems that combine superior performance with user-centric features. Our commitment to excellence drives us to continuously refine our products, ensuring riders experience the best possible e-mobility technology. Harnessing our expertise in electromechanics, our drive system seamlessly merges cutting-edge technology and enjoyable riding adventures, redefining the e-bike experience for both off-road enthusiasts and urban explorers. Striving to achieve the ultimate balance between power, weight, and range, Avinox's drive system is set to significantly influence the future of e-bikes.

For more information, please visit our:

Website: www.avinox-ebike.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/avinoxebike

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/avinoxebike

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AvinoxeBike

SOURCE Avinox