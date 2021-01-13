Avisen Legal Elects Three New Shareholders in 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avisen Legal is pleased to announce that attorneys David Peteler, Abigail Pettit, and Wade Wacholz have become shareholders, effective January 1, 2021.

"I am excited that Wade, David and Abby are joining us as Shareholders in 2021 and adding their experience in business law and estate planning," said Todd Taylor, Avisen Legal's CEO. "This continues our strong growth as a boutique business law firm, enabled by allowing experienced lawyers to provide excellent service to our clients. I am excited to see their positive impact on us and their clients in 2021 and beyond."

David Peteler brings more than thirty years of experience working with companies ranging from Silicon Valley tech start-ups, to local Minnesota businesses, to Fortune 500 companies. With over 200 private placements and several public offerings, Peteler has extensive experience in corporate finance, and is highly skilled in helping businesses grow through successful financings and planned acquisition strategy. Peteler works with a non-profit organization that raises money to support an orphanage for Tibetan refugee children in India.

Abigail Pettit counsels families, closely held businesses, and community banks on business, finance, and transition issues. Pettit's extensive experience in entity law, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, and estates and trusts allows her to work with her clients to find creative solutions to meet their needs. She also advises families with multi-generational wealth on how to achieve their estate planning goals.

Wade Wacholz works with business owners, farms, and families as a trusted legal counselor and advisor on business and transition issues. Wacholz's career includes several unique moments: he crafted the joint venture between the Blackhawks and the Bulls to construct the United Center in Chicago; he also helped shepherd the new Minnesota LLC Act through to adoption in 2015. Wacholz leads the Avisen Estate and Succession Planning practice group, and he is active in the Minnesota Bar Association Partnership/LLC Committee and Business Law Section Council.

Avisen Legal, P.A. is a boutique business law firm that provides its clients with direct access to partner-level attorneys. Avisen brings a team of highly capable transactional and C-suite lawyers who deliver high quality, efficiency, and value, with the breadth of experience to handle the most complex transactions, and the innovative approach to provide practical and efficient advice to meet the day-to-day legal needs of its clients. Additional information about Avisen Legal can be found at http://www.avisenlegal.com/.

