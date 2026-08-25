Avive, East Carolina University and Greenville Fire-Rescue Join Forces for Campus-Wide CPR/AED Training Day, Advancing Greenville's Vision to Become a 4-Minute Community

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avive Solutions, Inc. and Greenville NC Fire-Rescue are bringing a CPR and AED (automated external defibrillator) training event at East Carolina University (ECU) on August 26, 2026, aiming to train more than 3,000 students, faculty, and staff in a single day. The event is a cornerstone of a broader, ongoing partnership between Avive and Greenville Fire-Rescue to build a 4 Minute Community™ - a program where trained volunteers can be dispatched with their Avive Connect AED® to a scene within the critical first four minutes of a cardiac emergency, closing the gap for when professional responders arrive.

The training will take place on ECU's Campus Mall in coordination with ECU Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the ECU Police Department, extending the reach of Greenville's community-wide preparedness efforts to one of the city's largest populations: more than 28,000 students, including roughly 6,000 who live on campus.

Avive & Greenville Fire-Rescue Join Forces for ECU CPR/AED Training Day, Advancing Vision to Become a 4-Minute Community Post this

Event Details

What: Campus-wide CPR/AED Training Day

Campus-wide CPR/AED Training Day Where: East Carolina University, Greenville, N.C., Campus Mall

East Carolina University, Greenville, N.C., Campus Mall When: August 26, 2026, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

August 26, 2026, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Who: Students, faculty, and staff

Students, faculty, and staff Goal: Train 3,000+ members of the ECU community

Train 3,000+ members of the ECU community Training Equipment: 25 AED training devices and 25 CPR manikins, provided by Avive Solutions

25 AED training devices and 25 CPR manikins, provided by Avive Solutions Support: ECU Campus EMS and ECU Police Department

ECU Campus EMS and ECU Police Department ADA Accommodations: 252-737-1018 or [email protected]

Why 4 Minutes Matters

The Avive 4 Minute Community Program is a groundbreaking initiative that transforms communities into proactive cardiac emergency response networks. By using historical sudden cardiac arrest data to strategically place Avive Connect AEDs with trained citizen volunteers - known as Cardiac Arrest Rapid Engagement (CARE) team members - the program creates a seamless bridge between bystander intervention and professional emergency response. The program has produced multiple lifesaving saves across the country, and stands as a model for what's possible when a community decides that saving a life is everyone's responsibility.

A Community-Wide Strategy, One Campus at a Time

Greenville Fire-Rescue's push toward becoming a 4 Minute Community has centered on training as many residents as possible - in workplaces, neighborhoods, schools, and now, in partnership with Avive, at ECU. Reaching a campus population of this size in a single day is intended to meaningfully expand the number of trained potential responders across the city almost overnight.

Avive Solutions is supplying 25 AEDs and CPR manikins that make hands-on, simultaneous instruction possible for thousands of participants. The equipment lets participants practice recognizing cardiac arrest, beginning compressions, and operating an AED in a simulated emergency, rather than learning the steps only in theory.

ECU Campus EMS and the ECU Police Department will be on site throughout the day to support instruction and answer questions, reinforcing the coordination between campus responders and the city's fire and rescue services that a true 4 Minute Community depends on.

Looking Ahead

The ECU training day is one piece of a larger, ongoing effort between Avive Solutions and Greenville Fire-Rescue to expand CPR and AED education throughout Greenville - in schools, businesses, and public spaces - with the goal of making trained bystanders and ready AEDs a normal, expected part of everyday life in the city. Organizers say events like this one are meant to build momentum toward that citywide goal, not stand alone as a single day of training.

About Greenville Fire-Rescue

Greenville Fire/Rescue (GFR) is an internationally accredited full-service fire and emergency medical services agency serving the City of Greenville and surrounding communities in Pitt County, North Carolina. In addition to providing emergency response to the East Carolina University campus, they are also the primary agency tasked with managing EMS response for ECU's Division 1 athletic programs. GFR also provides fire suppression, emergency medical services and transport, technical and special operations, including NC USAR Task Force 10, hazardous materials response, fire prevention, emergency management, and community risk reduction as a Class 1 ISO rated department. Committed to excellence and innovation, GFR continually invests in its personnel, training, technology, and resources to protect life, property, and the community it serves. Learn more: greenvillenc.gov/179/Fire-Rescue

About Avive Solutions

Avive Solutions, Inc. is a Brisbane, CA-based company dedicated to developing state-of-the-art Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) designed to be accessible, intuitive, and effective in saving lives during Sudden Cardiac Arrest emergencies. Avive's mission is to ensure that lifesaving AED technology is available in every community across the nation. Learn more: avive.life

Media Contact:

Mackenzie Kirk

Content Marketing Manager, Avive Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE Avive Solutions, Inc.