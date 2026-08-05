Avive Named Official AED Provider for the 54th ASICS Falmouth Road Race

Connected rescue-ready AED technology will support cardiac preparedness across the iconic 7-mile Cape Cod course

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avive Solutions, a leader in modern automated external defibrillator (AED) technology, is announcing it's partnership with the Falmouth Road Race to serve as the official AED provider for the 54th ASICS Falmouth Road Race, taking place August 16, 2026. The partnership brings 26 Avive Connect AED®s to one of the country's premier summer running events, which draws an international field of Olympians, elite athletes, and recreational runners to its iconic 7-mile course on Cape Cod.

Avive brings 26 AEDs to the ASICS Falmouth Road Race, boosting cardiac preparedness across the 7-mile Cape Cod course. Post this ASICS Famlouth Road Race 2026 | Avive

As part of the partnership, Avive Connect AEDs will be positioned across medical tents and mobile medical response teams throughout the race route, strengthening the event's cardiac emergency preparedness for the tens of thousands of runners, volunteers, and spectators expected on race day.

"We are pleased to have Avive and their staff as a new and vital partner to the Falmouth Road Race. With their support, we can provide blanket coverage by having 26 AED along the course from start to finish at one of the more iconic summer road races. For a number of years, I have witnessed Avive's growth in the AED space. Aside from an impressive AED, their customer support has been outstanding. We are looking forward to a long relationship with Avive." - Chris Troyanos, ATC/Medical Coordinator.

Protecting Every Mile

Avive's presence at Falmouth reflects the company's broader commitment to advancing cardiac preparedness at major endurance events and within the running community. The partnership is built around three core themes:

Protecting Every Mile - Avive technology helps support runners, volunteers, and spectators throughout race day, from the starting line to the finish.

- Avive technology helps support runners, volunteers, and spectators throughout race day, from the starting line to the finish. Modern Cardiac Preparedness - Connected, rescue-ready AED technology helps medical teams and event organizers strengthen emergency response capabilities in real time.

- Connected, rescue-ready AED technology helps medical teams and event organizers strengthen emergency response capabilities in real time. Supporting the Running Community - Avive's involvement extends beyond race-day equipment, reflecting ongoing investment in heart-safe initiatives and efforts to expand access to lifesaving technology in the communities it serves.

The Avive Connect AED features include built-in 911 integration, real-time CPR guidance, and automatic transfer of incident data. At just 2.1lbs, these lightweight devices are designed for use by both trained responders and bystanders.

About the Falmouth Road Race

Founded in 1973, the ASICS Falmouth Road Race has grown into one of the premier running events of the summer season. Held annually on Cape Cod, the iconic 7-mile race attracts an international field of Olympians, elite athletes, and recreational runners while celebrating health, fitness, and community. Beyond race day, the nonprofit Falmouth Road Race organization promotes year-round wellness and philanthropic giving, with its charity program raising more than $80 million for nonprofit organizations since 2000. Learn more at: https://falmouthroadrace.com/

About Avive Solutions, Inc.:

Avive Solutions, Inc. is a Brisbane, CA-based company dedicated to developing state-of-the-art Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) designed to be accessible, intuitive, and effective in saving lives during Sudden Cardiac Arrest emergencies. Avive's mission is to ensure that lifesaving AED technology is available in every community across the nation. Learn more at avive.life.

Media Contacts:

Mackenzie Kirk

Content Marketing Manager, Avive Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE Avive Solutions, Inc.