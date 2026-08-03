College partners with Avive Solutions to strengthen emergency preparedness for students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding community

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeastern Technical College has installed 15 Avive Connect AED®s across its campus, expanding emergency readiness for its more than 1,500 students, faculty, and staff.

Northeastern Technical College Expands Campus Safety with Avive Connect AEDs, Free Public CPR Training Set for August 10, 2026

To mark the launch of the program, NETC will host a free public CPR and AED training event on August 10, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the college auditorium. Training sessions will take place continuously in hour-increments. The event is open to students, faculty, staff, and members of the public, with volunteers and representatives from Avive Solutions on hand to lead hands-on training suitable for all ages.

Training Time Slots:

11am-12pm

12pm-1pm

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

NETC joins a growing number of technical and community colleges investing in modern, scalable AED programs to address health risks on campus and improve emergency response and cardiac arrest survival outcomes for students, faculty, and staff.

The initiative was originated by Melvin Warren, Director of Campus Safety and Facilities, and facilitated by Dr. Veronica Jenkins, SCC3 Consortium Director. It is designed to enhance emergency response capabilities and improve outcomes in cases of sudden cardiac arrest, with equipment distributed across all campuses to maximize accessibility and coverage.

The AEDs have been placed in high-traffic and athletic areas, supported by clear signage and secure cabinets to ensure they are easily accessible in critical moments. On the day of delivery, NETC leadership and board members were on site to receive hands-on training, reinforcing the college's commitment to preparedness and proactive safety measures.

"One of the key reasons we selected Avive for our AED program is its cost-effectiveness and smart connectivity features," said Melvin Warren, NETC Director of Campus Safety and Facilities. "The device's real-time automated data reporting capabilities enhance our ability to continuously monitor AED readiness across campus while reducing time-consuming manual checks, ensuring our AEDs are always ready when needed."

The new AEDs feature advanced, life-saving technology designed to improve response time and effectiveness. Each device performs daily self-tests and is supported by remote readiness monitoring through cellular, Wi-Fi, and GPS connectivity. The units also include 911 integration, which alerts local emergency telecommunicators with the exact GPS location as soon as the pads are placed on a patient's chest.

By strengthening its AED program, Northeastern Technical College is enhancing emergency readiness and underscoring its commitment to a culture of care, preparedness, and shared responsibility across campus.

About Northeastern Technical College

Northeastern Technical College (NETC) is a public community college committed to providing high-quality, career-focused education that empowers students to achieve their goals. With a wide range of programs spanning healthcare, skilled trades, business, and technology, NETC combines hands-on learning with supportive instruction to prepare students for success in the workforce and beyond. Guided by a mission to serve its community and foster lifelong learning, NETC equips students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to thrive in their chosen careers. For more information, visit www.netc.edu.

About Avive Solutions, Inc.:

Avive Solutions, Inc. is a Brisbane, CA-based company dedicated to developing state-of-the-art Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) designed to be accessible, intuitive, and effective in saving lives during Sudden Cardiac Arrest emergencies. Avive's mission is to ensure that lifesaving AED technology is available in every community across the nation. Learn more at avive.life/.

Media Contact:

Mackenzie Kirk

Avive Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE Avive Solutions, Inc.