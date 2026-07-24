Award-Winning Author Euran Daniels to Deliver Opening Keynote at International Nevus Outreach Conference, Unveiling New $100,000 Global Initiative to Advance CMN Research and Awareness

ORLANDO, Fla., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning author, entrepreneur, and Congenital Melanocytic Nevus (CMN) advocate Euran S. Daniels will deliver the opening keynote address at the 2026 Nevus Outreach International Conference on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld®.

Launching the conference under this year's theme, "Amplify," Daniels will share his personal journey of living with CMN for more than 50 years and challenge attendees to transform awareness into meaningful action through hope, advocacy, and research.

During his keynote, Daniels will unveil a new global initiative aimed at expanding awareness and inspiring greater support for CMN research. The initiative will encourage individuals, healthcare organizations, corporations, and philanthropists to join a collaborative effort to improve the lives of those affected by this rare skin condition.

"For more than fifty years, I've lived with a visible mark that became my purpose," said Daniels. "My hope is that every person leaves this conference believing they can make a difference by amplifying hope, supporting research, and leaving a positive impact on the lives of others."

CMN is a rare skin condition present at birth that, in its larger forms, affects approximately 1 in every 20,000 births. Individuals living with CMN may face complex medical challenges, including an increased risk of melanoma, multiple surgeries, and the emotional impact of living with a visible difference.

Daniels' keynote will focus on three powerful messages: You're Not Alone. Live Your Life. Leave Your Mark.Through his story of resilience and leadership, he hopes to inspire families, advocates, researchers, and community leaders to work together to create greater awareness and opportunity for those living with CMN.

Media are invited to attend the keynote address to learn more about this initiative.

For more information, visit www.EuranDaniels.com or to support CMN research, visit www.nevus.org/joineuran.

Media Contact:

Media Relations - Fanisha Love (910) 262-3439

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.EuranDaniels.com

SOURCE Daniels Company