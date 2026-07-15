Award-Winning Author Euran Daniels to Launch Global $100,000 Research & Hope Challenge During Opening Keynote at International Nevus Outreach Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning author, entrepreneur, and international keynote speaker Euran S. Daniels will officially launch the Global $100,000 Research & Hope Challenge during the opening keynote address of the 2026 Nevus Outreach Conference.

Daniels' keynote will officially kick off the conference on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld® in Orlando, Florida. During the keynote he will announce a personal $10,000 commitment and invite supporters worldwide to help raise $100,000 for CMN research, education, advocacy, and family support.

Congenital Melanocytic Nevi (CMN) is a rare condition present at birth in which a child is born with one or more large, pigmented birthmarks caused by an overgrowth of melanocyte cells in the skin. Affecting approximately 1 in every 20,000 births, CMN can vary significantly in size and appearance. In some cases, CMN may be associated with serious medical complications, including an increased risk of melanoma and neurological involvement. Beyond the physical challenges, many individuals and families also face emotional, social, and psychological obstacles, underscoring the importance of continued research, education, advocacy, and community support.

This keynote marks Daniels' 50-year journey living with Congenital Melanocytic Nevi (CMN), transforming a lifetime of experience into a global call to action.

"For fifty years, I've carried this mark. Today, I wear it with purpose. My hope is that this challenge inspires people around the world to see possibility where others see limitations. Together we can help accelerate research, expand awareness, and remind every child and family affected by CMN that they are never alone."



— Euran S. Daniels

Join the Movement

Personal Commitment: $10,000

Campaign Goal: $100,000

Campaign: https://www.nevus.org/joineuran

Website: https://www.EuranDaniels.com

Conference: July 26, 2026 • 1:00 PM • Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld®

Website: www.EuranDaniels.com

Campaign: www.nevus.org/joineuran

SOURCE Daniels Company