AWARD-WINNING DOCUMENTARY KŪKAI HOLDS HOLLYWOOD WORLD PREMIERE

Five-year film traces Kūkai's journey to Tang Dynasty China and the cultural legacy that followed

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning documentary KŪKAI held its world premiere at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, bringing together guests from film, academia, museums, cultural institutions, local government and the media.

Five years in the making, the 90-minute Mandarin-language documentary follows Kōbō Daishi Kūkai, the revered Japanese monk whose voyage to Tang Dynasty China in 804 CE became a defining chapter in the cultural and intellectual exchange between China and Japan. The film was presented with English subtitles.

Director Yue Ye and members of the filmmaking team participate in a live Q&A following the world premiere of KŪKAI in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Harmony Gerber for KŪKAI) Live Q&A following the KŪKAI World premiere screening in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Harmony Gerber for KŪKAI)

While in Chang'an, Kūkai studied under Huiguo, a leading master of Tang-era Esoteric Buddhism. After returning to Japan, he founded the Shingon school of Buddhism and helped transmit Tang Dynasty thought, art, calligraphy, literature, architecture, medicine and education to generations of Japanese audiences.

Combining historical research, on-location filming in China and Japan, archival materials, cinematic visualization and visual effects, KŪKAI explores the monk's spiritual development, enduring teachings and influence across East Asian culture. The documentary features narration by voice artist Xu Tao and original music by composer Zou Ye, performed by the China Philharmonic Orchestra, with choral arrangements by the China National Opera House.

The premiere began with a traditional Chinese tea ceremony reception, curated mocktails, passed hors d'oeuvres and a commemorative keepsake stamp inspired by the artistic traditions and cultural exchange of the Tang Dynasty era. The screening was followed by a Q&A with director Yue Ye and members of the filmmaking team, who discussed the documentary's five-year production and the contributions of more than 800 filmmakers and creative professionals who helped bring the project to life.

The audience included representatives from local government, museums, academia, cultural institutions, and the media, including Beverly Hills City Councilmember Mary N. Wells, Stephen Little, Asian art curator at LACMA, Georges N. Chamchoum, executive and program director of the Asian World Film Festival, Bling Empire's Kevin Kreider, and representatives from the Japanese American National Museum and more.

The premiere also welcomed accredited journalists, critics, and contributors affiliated with Reuters, RogerEbert.com, TheWrap, San Francisco Chronicle, UNE News, and other international, national, and industry media outlets.

KŪKAI has won eight international film awards and been selected by 40 international film festivals. Following the Beverly Hills premiere, the filmmakers plan additional screenings, academic forums and cultural programs along the U.S. West Coast, continuing the film's exploration of history, compassion, scholarship and cross-cultural understanding.

Photos and video from the premiere, official film images and additional media assets can be found HERE.

ABOUT KŪKAI

KŪKAI is a historical and cultural documentary examining the life of Kōbō Daishi Kūkai, his pursuit of Buddhist teachings in Tang Dynasty China and his lasting role in cultural exchange between China and Japan. Through historical research, documentary footage and cinematic storytelling, the film explores the continuing relevance of Kūkai's teachings and legacy.

SOURCE The Creative Team of KŪKAI, Wisdom Radiance Culture and Technology Limited