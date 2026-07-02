Award-Winning Documentary KŪKAI to Screen at Beverly Hills' Writers Guild Theatre

Directed by Yue Ye, the 90-minute film traces Kūkai's journey to Tang China and the enduring themes of learning, compassion and cultural exchange.

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KŪKAI, an award-winning independent documentary directed by filmmaker Yue Ye, will screen at the Writers Guild Theatre in Beverly Hills on July 30.

The screening offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience a film that unfolds as a cinematic, historical, and spiritual journey, an immersive exploration of faith, consciousness, and cultural exchange across East Asia, following the extraordinary life and legacy of the Buddhist monk Kūkai.

KŪKAI Official Poster. Production still from the documentary KŪKAI. Through visual elements such as the statue of Kūkai, the film explores the spiritual world of the Master Kūkai and his cultural legacy spanning more than a thousand years. Production still from the documentary KŪKAI. The film recreates the historic voyage of Kūkai to Tang China with the Japanese diplomatic mission in search of Buddhist teachings, highlighting a significant chapter in the history of cultural exchange between China and Japan.

Presented in Chinese with English subtitles, the documentary traces Kūkai's journey to Tang China in 804 AD, where he studied under Master Huiguo, the seventh patriarch of Tang Esoteric Buddhism. His return to Japan would go on to shape religious practice, artistic tradition and intellectual life across East Asia for over 1,250 years

Rooted in rigorous historical research, the film seeks to reconstruct an authentic portrait of Kūkai and his guiding ethos: purity of heart, compassion for all beings, selflessness, and boundless vows and practice. Through this lens, the documentary reflects on how his legacy continues to invite clarity, kindness, and inner illumination in contemporary life.

A key element of the project's broader artistic world is the large-scale symphonic work Kūkai, composed by Chinese composer Zou Ye. Rather than a traditional film score, it is a symphonic portrait of one man's extraordinary journey, weaving a millennial epic that bridges cultures, faiths, and civilizations across time. The work has been performed internationally by world-class ensembles, including the London Philharmonic Orchestra, extending the project's reach beyond cinema into the global classical music stage.

The evening will include a reception, film screening and post-screening Q&A with director Yue Ye and members of the filmmaking team.

Through its storytelling, KŪKAI revisits the flourishing civilization of the Tang Dynasty and the profound cultural exchange that shaped East Asia. The film highlights the openness and interconnectedness of Tang-era society and the role of cultural emissaries whose journeys helped transmit ideas, philosophy and spiritual traditions across vast distances. Among these figures, Kūkai stands as a singular bridge between civilizations.

Kūkai is widely recognized as the founder of Shingon Buddhism and a key figure in the transmission of esoteric Buddhist teachings from China to Japan. After completing his studies in China, he returned with knowledge and practices that influenced religion, literature, calligraphy, architecture and education.

For director Yue Ye, KŪKAI marks a transition from senior roles at China's national level media organizations where she worked as a chief reporter, senior editor and producer, into feature documentary filmmaking. The independently produced and crowdfunded film blends historical research, location-based storytelling, documentary techniques and cinematic reconstruction, incorporating visual elements to reimagine the world of ninth-century Asia.

"Kūkai's journey is not only a story of faith and learning, but also one of cultural exchange, perseverance and compassion," said director Yue Ye. "Through this film, I hope audiences connect with the humanity at the center of his story and reflect on the values that continue to make his legacy meaningful today."

Renowned for its rich cultural and humanistic themes, and unique artistic expression, KŪKAI has earned widespread attention and praise from audiences, critics, and film professionals worldwide.

The film has garnered international recognition, with official selections at 24 international film festivals, appearances across 30 competition and screening sections, and has received eight awards. The film has also been presented through a number of preview screenings in the United States, in California, New York and Boston, as well as screenings in London, Sydney, Auckland, Tokyo and other international locations.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, July 30th, 2026

Time: 5:30pm - 9:30pm

Venue: Writers Guild Theatre, Beverly Hills

Program: Reception, Film Screening and Q&A

Language: Chinese narration with English subtitles

Runtime: 90 minutes

Additional screening details and RSVP information will be announced soon. For more information on KŪKAI, please visit https://kukaimovie.com/en/.

The trailer features music by acclaimed composer Kenji Kawai. Images, the official poster, trailer and additional press materials are available upon request.

About KŪKAI

KŪKAI is a Mandarin-language documentary directed by Chinese filmmaker Yue Ye. The film follows the journey of Kūkai, the Buddhist monk who traveled to Tang China in 804 AD to study under Master Huiguo, and explores the transmission of Buddhist teachings, Tang-era culture and ideas across East Asia. The 90-minute documentary is presented with Chinese narration and English subtitles.

About Yue Ye

Yue Ye is a filmmaker from Beijing, China and holds a Master's degree from the Communication University of China. Throughout her career, she has produced in-depth documentary programming known for its empathy, humanistic perspective and sensitivity toward individual stories. Her work has received multiple honors at the national, network and channel levels.

KŪKAI marks Yue Ye's feature-length documentary directorial debut and a major creative transition in her career. Inspired by the life and legacy of Kūkai, the Buddhist monk posthumously honored as Kōbō Daishi, Yue Ye led the film from a small creative team into a large-scale production involving more than 800 contributors. The documentary combines historical research, location-based study, cinematic reconstruction, CG technology, classical Chinese narration and an original soundscape to recreate Kūkai's world and explore his enduring influence on Buddhist thought, cultural exchange and spiritual life.

SOURCE The Creative Team of KŪKAI, Wisdom Radiance Culture and Technology Limited