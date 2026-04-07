Award-Winning Healthcare Journalist Lori Beerman Joins Sage Growth Partners as Senior Staff Writer

Move reinforces Sage's investment in data-driven storytelling and innovative healthcare content

BALTIMORE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (Sage), a national healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, today announced the hiring of longtime healthcare journalist Lori Beerman as a senior staff writer. The hire reflects Sage's continued investment in original research, editorial excellence and content-driven growth strategies for healthcare organizations.

Sage Growth Partners (Sage), a national healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, today announced the hiring of longtime healthcare journalist Lori Beerman as a senior staff writer.

With nearly two decades of healthcare experience, Beerman is known for her reporting across payer markets, regulatory policy, and accountable care organizations. Her work has consistently helped healthcare executives better understand shifting market dynamics and make more informed strategic decisions. Before joining Sage, she was most recently a writer for HealthLeaders, where she was responsible for covering the health plan and insurance industries.

In her role, Beerman will develop strategic content and insights for Sage's national client base, supporting high-impact thought leadership and market-facing insights. Based in Nashville, she expands Sage's presence in what is widely known as the healthcare capital of the United States. She was a 2023 finalist for the Jesse H. Neal award and a past recipient of multiple writing and advertising honors, including an IABC Gold Pen Award, as well as ADDY and Telly awards. Beerman earned her master's degree from Austin Peay State University.

"Lori brings a rare combination of journalistic rigor and deep healthcare expertise," said Boh Hatter, president and head of marketing at Sage Growth Partners. "She has a proven ability to break down complex topics into compelling, actionable insights — something our clients value more than ever."

For more information on Sage Growth Partners and its award-winning healthcare strategy and marketing capabilities, visit sage-growth.com.

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm with deep expertise in market research, go-to market strategy, and marketing communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Press Ganey, LexisNexis, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, Philips Healthcare, Cecelia Health and Xealth. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

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SOURCE Sage Growth Partners