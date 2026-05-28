Sage Growth Partners Strengthens Digital Marketing Capabilities with Hiring of Raheim Bundle

Move reinforces agency's investment in analytics, search, performance marketing, digital strategy and increasing B2B and B2C healthcare audience engagement

BALTIMORE, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (Sage), a national healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, today announced the hiring of Raheim Bundle as senior director of digital marketing. In this role, Bundle will lead all digital analytics, advertising and performance marketing initiatives for Sage's clients, supporting integrated growth strategies across provider, payer, healthcare IT and specialty healthcare markets.

Sage Growth Partners (Sage), a national healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, has announced the hiring of Raheim Bundle as senior director of digital marketing. In this role, Bundle will lead all digital analytics, advertising and performance marketing initiatives for Sage’s clients, supporting integrated growth strategies across provider, payer, healthcare IT and specialty healthcare markets.

Bundle brings more than 15 years of experience in digital marketing, audience strategy and campaign optimization, with specialized expertise in healthcare customer acquisition and performance-driven growth initiatives. A graduate of Western Michigan University, he has built a strong reputation for developing data-driven campaigns that strengthen brand visibility, increase engagement and deliver measurable business impact.

Prior to joining Sage, Bundle held senior digital leadership roles with healthcare organizations and agencies nationwide. Most recently, he served as Digital Business Director at Ocean Media. Earlier in his career, he held senior digital strategy roles with BarkleyOKRP and Healthcare Success, where he led integrated media, audience targeting and healthcare marketing initiatives for national clients.

"Healthcare companies are under increasing pressure to create smarter, more measurable and more integrated digital growth strategies," said Boh Hatter, President and head of marketing at Sage Growth Partners. "Raheim brings an exceptional combination of strategic thinking, technical expertise and healthcare marketing experience that will help strengthen results for both our clients and our agency. His hiring enables us to continually drive meaningful engagement and measurable impact."

Bundle's addition reflects Sage's continued investment in integrated healthcare growth strategy, analytics, performance marketing and digital audience engagement capabilities as the firm continues to expand its national client portfolio.

For more information on Sage Growth Partners and its award-winning strategy, research and marketing capabilities, visit sage-growth.com.

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm with deep expertise in market research, go-to market strategy, and marketing communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Press Ganey, LexisNexis, ProgenyHealth, HMR Veterans Services, Eagle Telemedicine, Philips Healthcare, Cecelia Health and Xealth. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

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SOURCE Sage Growth Partners