AWARD-WINNING MARKETING AGENCIES CREATE NEW MULTI-DISCIPLINARY TEAM UNDER ONE MONIKER, PUNCH GROUP

Clever, GLGR, The Right Now, and its in-agency content creation division, Now Studio, come together to provide 360-degree communications and experience offerings

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and PORTLAND, Ore., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning marketing agencies Clever, GLGR, and The Right Now, along with its specialized in-agency creative content division, Now Studio, are proud to announce the formation of Punch Group, Inc. This strategic unification brings all four entities under a single umbrella to provide fully integrated marketing capabilities, frictionless client services, and exceptional results. The new organization offers a comprehensive suite of expertise including brand identity, experiential marketing, design, event production, public relations, social media strategy, talent procurement, and creative content production.

Punch Group, Inc.

Punch Group facilitates cross-pollinated integration that drives optimal results and measurable impact. Clients will benefit from a sophisticated agency partnership that provides end-to-end capabilities within a single, cohesive ecosystem. This approach ensures that all brand requirements—from initial concept to final amplification—are managed seamlessly. The consolidation offers clients enhanced communication, streamlined project coordination, and accelerated execution across all marketing channels. By eliminating the need to manage multiple specialized firms, Punch Group provides a unified solution characterized by a consistent brand voice and simplified administrative oversight.

In a joint statement, agency Founders Shannon Gabor (Clever), Tim Gallagher (GLGR), and Sunny Jenkins (The Right Now and Now Studio) commented, "In today's complex media landscape, individual marketing disciplines rarely capture the full spectrum of consumer attention. Punch Group is designed to connect these dots, moving from insight to execution with a level of agility that standalone agencies cannot match. Whether through brand positioning, talent activation, or experiential storytelling, we are creating more cohesive work that cuts through the noise to deliver lasting impact."

The launch of Punch Group will enable exponential growth, providing increased market presence and resilience across the organization. This unification allows the group to undertake larger-scale projects with leading global brands while continuing to deliver an exceptional, highly personalized, and bespoke level of service.

ABOUT PUNCH GROUP, INC.

Punch Group, Inc. is a strategic communications company built from premier, award-winning agencies—Clever, GLGR, The Right Now, and its specialized creative content creation division, Now Studio. This unification establishes a cohesive ecosystem designed to provide comprehensive marketing solutions, streamlined project coordination, and measurable impact under a single umbrella. Punch Group is engineered to navigate a modern media landscape. From initial positioning to final storytelling, the organization delivers accelerated execution and a consistent brand voice across all channels. Learn more by visiting: www.punchgrp.com/

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Sunny Jenkins

Founder, ceo, The Right Now

[email protected]

SOURCE The Right Now