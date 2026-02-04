The Right Now Named PR Net's 2026 NextGen Lifestyle Agency of the Year

Leading communications and culture-forward agency honored for standout innovation, client impact, and industry leadership

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Right Now , a trailblazing PR agency specializing in lifestyle, culture, and consumer brand communications, has been named NextGen Lifestyle Agency of the Year by The PR Net at the 2026 Next Gen Awards. This prestigious accolade honors agencies that exemplify forward-thinking strategy, creative excellence, and measurable client results in the rapidly evolving communications landscape.

The PR Net: Next Gen Awards is an annual global program celebrating the next wave of agency talent, innovation, and leadership that is reshaping public relations and marketing. The program champions the new thinkers and groundbreakers across marketing and communications who are shaping the bright future of the industry. Winners are selected by an independent panel of industry experts based on criteria including strategic creativity, campaign execution, thought leadership, and contributions to culture and community within the industry.

"We are honored to receive this distinction from The PR Net that reflects our team's commitment to pushing creative boundaries, fostering authentic cultural conversations, and delivering impactful results for our lifestyle, entertainment, consumer clients," Co-Founders Sunny Jenkins and Eric Green said in a joint statement. "We're inspired to keep innovating and setting new standards for what next-generation PR can achieve."

Since its inception, The Right Now has developed a reputation for blending strategic storytelling with cultural insight, helping brands elevate their presence and build meaningful connections with audiences. The agency's work spans media relations, influencer strategy, experiential partnerships, social media campaigns, and integrated storytelling that drives visibility and business impact.

Last year, The Right Now launched Now Studio, a cutting-edge creative production division set to redefine brand-led, social-first content creation with a mission to deliver dynamic, culturally relevant, and impactful content for brands and entertainment clients. The new offering seamlessly combines data-driven insights, social media expertise, agency strategy, and production experience to meet the rapidly changing demands of today's digital landscape.

The Right Now's award win underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation in service of clients that are defining culture in their industries — from lifestyle brands and trendsetting startups to established consumer favorites.

About The Right Now

In response to the ever-changing media landscape, The Right Now provides clients innovative and fully-integrated strategies that reach the consumer across all channels of communication. TRN seeks opportunities that expand beyond traditional offerings to include corporate social responsibility initiatives – a key driver in consumer purchase decision and brand advocacy. The team is made up of cross-functional experts and is built around guiding principles to make the world a better, more inclusive and civically-minded place. For more information, please visit: www.therightnow.co .

