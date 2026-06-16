Award-Winning Snack Brand Doich Foods Expands Retail Footprint and Welcomes CPG Leader, Tracey Halama, to Board

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doich, the functional snacking dough brand, is continuing its 2026 hot-streak with the appointment of CPG veteran and former Vital Proteins CEO Tracey Warner Halama to its Board of Directors, recognition in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Snack Awards, and additional retail distribution into Jewel-Osco and Hy-Vee.

Tracey Warner Halama

Tracey Halama, a pivotal early team member and driving force behind Vital Proteins' massive success, has joined the company's board of directors. Having spent nearly a decade at Vital Proteins, a company estimated to have exited for north of one billion dollars, Halama knows how to spot the next big thing. There she rose to the position of CEO and guided the organization towards a strategic exit to Nestlé Health Science. She also founded Creekside Ventures, where she advises and invests in brands in the CPG sector, including Cocokind and Go Nanas.

"Doich understands what many modern snack brands miss, consumers want functionality but they also want products that feel fun, craveable and culturally relevant," said Halama. "The brand has built a strong identity early on, with its bold marketing and strong social following, and I'm excited to support its continued innovation and expansion."

Doich's Chocolate Chip Snacking Dough was recently named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Snack Awards. "The snack aisle is more crowded than ever with junk, so recognition like this means a tremendous amount to us," said Anthony Scialdone, Doich CEO and co-founder. "We've always believed snacking can be both functional and delicious, and this award reinforces that consumers want products that genuinely deliver on both."

The company is also accelerating its retail presence with expansion into Jewel-Osco locations throughout the Chicago market, alongside continued growth within Hy-Vee stores across the Midwest.

Known for its better-for-you snacking dough, Doich has quickly gained attention from influencer and consumers for bringing a playful, indulgent approach to functional snacking while building a strong following among Gen Z and millennial consumers.

The company plans continued retail expansion in 2026 alongside new product innovation.

About Doich

Doich Foods is the edible snacking dough brand built to crush cravings with clean, no-nonsense flavor. On a mission to fuel joy one crave-worthy bite at a time, Doich makes snacking dough with high quality ingredients and without junk or compromises. It's allergen-friendly, low in sugar, has 3x more protein than leading cookie dough, vegan and gluten-free. Whether eaten straight from the jar or baked into cookies, Doich delivers spoonable joy that's bold, real and tasty. www.doichfoods.com | @DoichFoods

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SOURCE Doich Foods