N3on Teams Up With Doich Foods in New Brand Partnership Bridging Culture, Community, and Food

The creator and food brand join forces to deliver a culturally driven collaboration rooted in authenticity and connection

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular content creator N3on has officially partnered with Doich Foods in a new brand deal that brings together digital culture, community influence, and bold food innovation. The partnership marks a strategic alignment between one of the internet's most talked-about personalities and a food brand known for its culturally rooted approach and loyal following.

As part of his new partnership with Doich Foods, N3on spent Tuesday, February 10, on the ground across Los Angeles personally handing out meals to unhoused individuals throughout the community, taking time to speak with people and hear their stories before ultimately delivering a larger food donation to a local shelter. The day of service highlighted N3on's hands-on approach to giving back and reinforced the collaboration's shared commitment to culture, connection, and supporting communities in real, tangible ways.

Through the collaboration, N3on will work closely with Doich Foods, tapping into his highly engaged audience to spotlight the brand in an authentic, personality-driven way. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to creativity, culture, and meeting audiences where they already are: online and in real life.

"Doich Foods is a brand that actually understands culture and community, which made this partnership feel natural," said N3on. "I'm excited to work together on something that my audience can really connect with."

Founded on the belief that food is a cultural connector, Doich Foods has built a reputation for blending flavor, identity, and storytelling. Partnering with N3on allows the brand to expand its reach while staying true to its roots.

For more information, visit http://www.doichfoods.com/n3on and follow @N3on and @DoichFoods on social media.

About N3on

N3on is a digital creator and streamer known for his high-energy content, unfiltered personality, and massive online following across platforms. Rising to prominence through live streaming and viral moments, N3on has built a highly engaged audience by blending entertainment, culture, and real-time interaction. As one of the most talked-about creators of his generation, N3on continues to shape internet culture while partnering with brands that authentically resonate with his community.

About Doich Foods

Doich Foods is a culturally driven food brand focused on bold flavors, authenticity, and community connection. Rooted in culture-first storytelling, the brand blends food, identity, and lifestyle to create products and experiences that resonate with today's consumers. Known for its loyal following and innovative approach, Doich Foods continues to expand its footprint by collaborating with creators and partners who reflect its values and cultural relevance.

