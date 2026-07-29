Axcelis Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences in August

BEVERLY, Mass., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in August:

The KBCM Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 10 th at the Montage Deer Valley, Park City, UT.

at the Montage Deer Valley, Park City, UT. The 7th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference on Thursday, August 20th.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact:

David Ryzhik

Senior Vice President and Interim CFO

Telephone: (978) 787-2352

Email: [email protected]

Press/Media Relations Contact:

Maureen Hart

Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

Telephone: (978) 787-4266

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.