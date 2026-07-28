Axcelis Announces Successful Purion XEmax Eval Closure at Leading Semiconductor Foundry

System qualified for emerging PMIC device application requiring advanced 15 MeV implant capability

BEVERLY, Mass., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today the successful Purion XEmax™ high energy implanter evaluation closure at a leading foundry. The system will be used for the production of Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC).

Axcelis’ Purion XEmax™ high energy implanter provides the industry’s highest beam currents over the broadest energy range — up to 15MeV.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "We're excited to be a part of this important, emerging market and the opportunity to provide the most advanced high energy ion implant technology to chipmakers to support their next generation device development. The successful evaluation closure highlights growing customer requirements for even higher energy implant recipes on advanced PMIC devices, which only the Purion XEmax provides. The system features a dual LINAC design with patented Boost Technology™ for the industry's highest energies up to 15 MeV."

Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) are highly specialized semiconductors that function as the central nervous system for power in modern electronics. They consolidate multiple power control functions—such as voltage regulation, battery charging, and thermal management—into a single chip, driving efficiency and optimizing battery life in everything from smartphones to electric vehicles.

The Purion XE Series:

Our Purion XE™ Series of ion implanters have rapidly earned a reputation as the industry standard for today's demanding high energy recipes. Their unique RF Linear Accelerator (LINAC) technology offers higher reliability, a wider energy range and greater productivity than competing platforms, with superior metals contamination control. The Purion High Energy Series includes a variety of implanters allowing customers to select the optimal energy level for their application: the industry leading Purion XE; the Purion EXE™ for enhanced productivity; the Purion VXE™ for high volume and higher energy applications; the Purion XE Power Series for power devices; and, the Purion XEmax with patented Boost™ technology for metals reduction and the ultra-high energies required for next generation devices.

About Axcelis

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact:

David Ryzhik

Senior Vice President and Interim CFO

Telephone: (978) 787-2352

Email: [email protected]

Press/Media Relations Contact:

Maureen Hart

Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

Telephone: (978) 787-4266

Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not of known historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which include statements regarding our products, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the risk factors described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this press release.

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.