Axcelis Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEVERLY, Mass., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 18th at the Westin Boston Seaport District.

The 26th Annual B. Riley Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 20th at the Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey, CA.

The Stifel 9th Annual Cross Sector Conference on Tuesday, June 2nd at the InterContinental Boston Hotel.

The Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 3rd at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact:

David Ryzhik

Senior Vice President and Interim CFO

Telephone: (978) 787-2352

Email: [email protected]

Press/Media Relations Contact:

Maureen Hart

Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

Telephone: (978) 787-4266

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.