AXIA Time Makes FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official Licensed Product Collection More Accessible with New Fan Shopping Experience and World Champion Guarantee

AXIA Time Expands FIFA World Cup 2026™ Fan Experience with New Ways to Shop, Share, and Celebrate

WARREN, N.J., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIA Time, creator of heirloom-quality timepieces that honor life's defining achievements, AXIA Time today announced an expanded retail and fan experience for its FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official Licensed Product collection, including new online shopping channels, a limited-time KOSMOS promotion, the World Champion Guarantee, and an in-person retail presence at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The initiative is designed to make AXIA's country-specific tournament watches easier for supporters to discover, purchase, and share as the world prepares for FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The AXIA Time World Champion Guarantee lets fans back their nation before the tournament begins. Customers who purchase a qualifying FIFA World Cup 2026™ country-specific KOSMOS, ENOSI, or ARGOS watch before the end of the group stage will receive credit equal to the full value of their purchase toward the matching World Champion Edition if their nation wins the tournament. Their original watch remains theirs to keep.

KOSMOS is the most accessible expression of the AXIA Time FIFA World Cup 2026™ collection. Retailing for $225, KOSMOS is a numbered, country-specific watch created to honor the global energy of the tournament, and the personal memories fans make around it. To celebrate the launch, customers who purchase one KOSMOS will receive a second KOSMOS free, creating an opportunity to share the collection with someone who shares their country, memories, or love of the game.

The FIFA World Cup™ connects billions of people through pride, passion, and national identity. But the most powerful memories are often personal: watching with family, gathering with friends, cheering with fellow fans, or passing down your love of a country or team to the next generation," said John Kanaras, founder and CEO of AXIA Time. "We created KOSMOS, which means world, to make that kind of memory more accessible, and to give supporters a lasting way to celebrate the people, places, and moments that make football meaningful."

The expanded fan experience is built around a simple idea: Football is better shared. AXIA will give supporters more ways to discover, purchase, and gift their country-specific FIFA World Cup 2026™ watches. AXIA's collection was designed to capture the shared emotion of the FIFA World Cup™ in a form that is lasting, personal, and meant to be worn. As part of AXIA's expanding retail footprint, the collection will also soon be available through the official AXIA Time Amazon storefront.

About the guarantee:

AXIA is also introducing the World Champion Guarantee for supporters who want to back their nation before the tournament unfolds. Customers who purchase a country-specific KOSMOS,

ENOSI, or ARGOS watch before the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ group stage will receive a store credit equal to the full value of their purchase if their team wins the tournament. That credit can be applied toward the World Champion Edition, giving qualifying fans a way to add the commemorative champion design to their collection without purchasing a second watch at full price. The World Champion Edition will be released following the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to honor the newly crowned champion.

Experience the timepieces in person:

AXIA will also bring the collection to fans in person at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Opening June 12 in the FIFA World Cup Vendor Village, the AXIA retail experience will feature the complete FIFA World Cup 2026™ collection, including KOSMOS, ENOSI, and ARGOS.

Located minutes from MetLife Stadium, host venue for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the space will give visitors the opportunity to see the watches in person, learn more about the World Champion Guarantee, and participate in tournament promotions and fan experiences throughout the event.

Together, these new offerings give fans more ways to commemorate the world's biggest sporting event and share it with someone who makes it meaningful. From the opening match through the final whistle, AXIA's FIFA World Cup 2026™ collection is designed to honor the pride, connection, and memories that define football's greatest stage.

Because football is better shared.

Explore the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Collection here.

Visit AXIA at American Dream

FIFA World Cup Vendor Village, Section A

American Dream

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Opening June 12, 2026

Open daily during mall hours

About AXIA Time

AXIA Time creates heirloom-quality, custom timepieces that honor life's defining achievements. Guided by axia (value), philotimo (integrity and doing right by others), and the spirit of Ithaka (finding meaning in the journey), AXIA designs watches meant to be worn, cherished, and passed down. Every piece is crafted with Swiss Made movements, premium materials, and meticulous attention to detail, reflecting a commitment to quality, care, and personal service. From universities and championship teams to individuals marking once-in-a-lifetime moments, AXIA Time builds watches that capture a story and keep it close.

About the World Champion Guarantee

The World Champion Guarantee lets customers back their nation with full confidence before and during the tournament. When you buy a FIFA World Cup 2026™ country-specific watch, your purchase price is locked in. If your nation wins, that full value applies toward the matching World Champion Edition, and you pay only the difference if there is one. Your original watch is yours to keep. The guarantee reflects AXIA's commitment to its customers and to the emotional arc of the tournament.

AXIA Time. Made for the moment. Built for forever.

© FIFA, FIFA's Official Licensed Product Logo, and all brand elements, designs and trade names of FIFA and FIFA's tournaments, events and products are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA.

SOURCE AXIA Time