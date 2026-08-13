Axiad Achieves FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization on AWS, Giving Federal Agencies a Faster Path to Modernize PKI and Phishing-Resistant Identity

Powered by Amazon Web Services for cloud-first deployment and procurement, Axiad Conductor lets agencies issue and manage Derived PIV Credentials and run dedicated PKI-as-a-Service — modernizing legacy PKI, extending PIV-level assurance to mobile and alternative authenticators, and centralizing the lifecycle of certificates and phishing-resistant credentials — without standing up more infrastructure.

Already supporting identity-security programs at the CDC, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and the U.S. Department of Justice, Axiad Conductor gives agencies a proven, accelerated path to stronger identity assurance, Zero Trust, PKI modernization, and post-quantum readiness.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal agencies are under mandate to modernize aging PKI and extend phishing-resistant authentication to every user, device, and machine — but few have the resources or risk tolerance to build and operate more on-premises infrastructure to get there. Axiad, a leader in credential and identity security for the world's most demanding environments, today announced a faster, lower-risk path: Axiad Conductor has achieved FedRAMP® Moderate authorization on Amazon Web Services (AWS), giving agencies a cloud-first way to deploy Derived PIV Credentials and dedicated PKI-as-a-Service — without the cost, timeline, or operational burden of standing up their own PKI.

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines, and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity.

This milestone enables agencies to reduce risk and accelerate identity modernization timelines. Axiad Conductor extends PIV-level identity assurance to mobile devices, hardware-backed authenticators, users, devices, and machine identities — replacing legacy, hard-to-scale credential systems with a managed service agencies can deploy and operationalize. It is already supporting mission-critical identity programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Delivered through a FedRAMP-authorized environment on AWS, Axiad Conductor helps agencies reduce implementation risk, streamline Authority to Operate efforts, and accelerate compliance with:

NIST SP 800-157 and FIPS 201-3 — Derived PIV Credentials and modern credential lifecycle management. OMB M-22-09 and Executive Order 14028 — phishing-resistant MFA, Zero Trust, and PKI modernization. CISA Zero Trust Maturity Model 2.0 — stronger identity and device trust. FISMA and NIST SP 800-63-4 — centralized policy, auditing, monitoring, and high-assurance authentication.

Because Axiad Conductor is delivered on AWS, agencies can adopt it the same cloud-first way they are modernizing everything else — procuring and deploying through channels they already trust, rather than through a lengthy on-premises build.

"Federal agencies know they need to modernize PKI and expand phishing-resistant authentication — the challenge is doing it quickly without adding more infrastructure or operational burden. With FedRAMP Moderate authorization on AWS, Axiad Conductor gives agencies a proven path to deploy Derived PIV Credentials and dedicated PKI-as-a-Service in weeks, not years, while improving operational efficiency, modernizing legacy identity systems, simplifying compliance, and delivering a better end-user experience."

— Bassam Al-Khalidi, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Axiad

The authorization also readies agencies for the next threat on the horizon. Axiad Conductor is built to support post-quantum cryptography (PQC), so the credential infrastructure agencies deploy today can migrate to quantum-resistant algorithms as NIST standards take hold — protecting long-lived federal data against "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks without another forklift upgrade.

The milestone builds on more than 15 years of Axiad securing identity in federal, defense, and regulated environments where failure is not an option. Delivered on AWS, that expertise now supports agencies modernizing identity through Zero Trust and cloud-first procurement.

Axiad Conductor is available to federal agencies and contractors through GSA MAS, NASA SEWP, and Carahsoft, and is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace. To request a mission briefing, visit axiad.ai/axiad-conductor.

About Axiad

Axiad secures the identities behind the world's most demanding organizations — humans, machines, and AI agents alike. For more than 15 years, Axiad has delivered phishing-resistant authentication, credential lifecycle management, and PKI-as-a-service to federal, defense, and regulated enterprises. Axiad Conductor is FedRAMP Moderate authorized. Learn more at axiad.ai/axiad-conductor.

SOURCE Axiad IDS, Inc.