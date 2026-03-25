Axiad Named 2026 Cyber Top Companies Award Winner by Enterprise Security Tech

Unify human and non‑human identities with one platform built for modern enterprises.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad, a leader in identity visibility, intelligence, and credential management, today announced that it has been named one of four winners of the 2026 Top Cyber Companies by Enterprise Security Tech. The awards recognize companies that deliver breakthrough solutions to today's most critical enterprise security challenges.

Enterprise Security Tech is a cybersecurity resource for security decision-makers that brings together critical news, expert insights, and product information to help leaders make informed business decisions.

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines, and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. (PRNewsfoto/Axiad IDS, Inc.)

"Axiad Mesh gives enterprises something the identity security market has struggled to deliver: a clear view of their identity exposure in financial terms, before it becomes a breach. For CISOs and CIOs, that means financial risk quantified using FAIR®, so decisions can be made like any other business investment. For security teams, it means prioritized intelligence on where to act first. Being recognized among the top cyber companies of 2026 reflects our team's focus on closing this gap and delivering measurable outcomes for our customers," David Canellos, CEO, Axiad.

Enterprises are contending with an explosion of human and non-human identities across people, devices, workloads, and applications. Existing IAM tools operating in silos leave gaps in this rapidly expanding identity attack surface. Axiad bridges these gaps with Axiad Mesh, an identity visibility and intelligence platform (IVIP), and Axiad Conductor, a robust credential management solution. From visibility and intelligence across all identities and crypto assets to automated phishing-resistant credential management, Axiad delivers what enterprises need to secure today's identity attack surface.

About Axiad

Axiad is an identity security company tackling the critical threats posed by compromised and vulnerable human and non-human identities. As these identities multiply across disparate systems, traditional IAM tools and legacy PKI fall short, leaving organizations with fragmented visibility and significant security gaps. Through its Identity Visibility and Intelligence Platform (Axiad Mesh), phishing-resistant user authentication backed by automated credential management with PKI-as-a-Service (Axiad Conductor), and automated identity verification (Axiad Confirm), Axiad delivers unified identity visibility and intelligence, quantified risk analysis, passwordless authentication, and post-quantum cryptography readiness. With a 95% customer retention rate, Axiad is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies to strengthen security and automate manual processes while reducing operational costs.

Trusted Identity. At the speed of now. Discover more at axiad.com or follow Axiad on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Axiad IDS, Inc.