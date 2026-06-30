Axiom Cloud Launches AI Insights Agent: Ask Your Refrigeration and HVAC Data a Question, Get Answers in Seconds

The new conversational interface lets operators generate custom charts of their system data and ask questions about AI-detected anomalies using natural language.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Cloud today announced the launch of its "AI Insights Agent," a new conversational interface built directly into the Axiom Customer Web Portal. Now available in beta, the AI Insights Agent is designed for two stakeholder groups: in-field technicians who are actively servicing equipment, and multi-site operators with refrigeration and HVAC assets. The agent lets users generate custom charts of their system data, compare trends across systems or facilities, diagnose and prioritize the most important problems, and ask technical questions about operational anomalies using natural language. The AI Insights Agent combines vast operational knowledge of refrigeration & HVAC systems, real-world operations, and available historical data from all an operators' facilities. Instead of navigating dashboards, reports and multiple application screens, operators can simply ask a question and get the information they need in seconds.

Axiom Cloud AI Insights Agent

Refrigeration and HVAC teams face increasing pressure to manage larger equipment portfolios, reduce energy costs, comply with evolving refrigerant regulations, and address skilled labor shortages while systems generate more information than any team can effectively monitor. That data is spread across multiple dashboards and workflows, making it time-consuming to find the information needed to make decisions. The cost of a missed anomaly or delayed response compounds quickly across a large portfolio. The AI Insights Agent, coupled with the Axiom platform, streamlines that process. Instead of navigating multiple screens and reports, an operator can ask, "Show me suction and discharge pressure for site ACME-2606 over the last 30 days," and a chart appears instantly. Because the interaction is conversational, users can continue refining their analysis by adding data points, changing the time range, comparing sites or zooming into a specific period. Any chart can be saved from the conversation as an image for reporting, collaboration, or troubleshooting.

The agent also provides a conversational interface to Axiom's anomaly detection platform. Operators can quickly identify which sites require attention, uncover recurring issues across a portfolio, prioritize opportunities based on business impact and generate action plans for field teams. Summaries and action lists can be exported for easy handoff between operations and field service teams.

AI Insights Agent is powered by Axiom's proprietary refrigeration and HVAC intelligence platform, trained on more than 2,000 site-years of field data and more than 124,000 expert-labeled system anomalies across grocery stores and cold storage facilities. Unlike general-purpose AI assistants, the platform is purpose-built for cooling operations and understands the equipment, terminology and workflows used by refrigeration and facilities teams. The technology is available exclusively within the Axiom Customer Web Portal, and customer data is handled in a private and secure manner. The underlying technology is patent pending.

"Refrigeration operators have more operational data than ever before but finding the right information at the right time remains a challenge," said Amrit Robbins, CEO and co-founder of Axiom Cloud. "The AI Insights Agent removes that friction. Whether a technician needs to diagnose a problem or a maintenance manager wants to figure out which anomalies deserve immediate attention, they can simply ask a question and receive an answer instantly. It puts the power of Axiom's refrigeration and HVAC intelligence platform directly into the hands of every operator and technician."

The AI Insights Agent is in beta and rolling out to a select group of Axiom Cloud customers within the Customer Web Portal. Operators who want to be among the first to try it can request early access at axiomcloud.ai/ai-insights-agent.

About Axiom Cloud

Axiom Cloud is the AI-powered refrigeration and HVAC management platform for commercial and industrial cooling systems, helping retail grocers and cold storage operators transform their most critical operations. Its specialized AI and U.S.-based team of cooling experts analyze data from existing system controllers to help customers proactively resolve refrigerant leaks weeks before alarms, identify maintenance needs before they become disruptive emergencies, and optimize energy consumption, all without requiring new hardware.

Trained on more than 2,000 site-years of field data and more than 124,000 hand-labeled system anomalies, Axiom's AI-powered platform delivers measurable operational and financial outcomes rather than simply providing data visibility. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure and is listed by both the EPA and CARB as an indirect Automatic Leak Detection provider.

Founded in 2020 and based in San Jose, California, Axiom Cloud is backed by Leadout Capital, Blue Bear Capital, Momenta Ventures, Vela Partners, Toshiba Tec, and WindSail Capital. Learn more at axiomcloud.ai.

Contact:

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SOURCE Axiom Cloud