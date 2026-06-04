Axiom Cloud Expands Platform Beyond Refrigeration with Launch of Autonomous HVAC Optimization

Having established itself as the AI platform for enterprise refrigeration management in grocery and cold storage, Axiom now brings the same software-only approach to HVAC

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Cloud today announced the launch of its HVAC Optimization module after extensive field validation, marking the company's first expansion into a new asset class beyond refrigeration. The module autonomously identifies and resolves HVAC inefficiencies across rooftop unit fleets and implements fixes directly through existing building management systems and controllers without the need for manual intervention.

Remote resolution of an HVAC issue

HVAC directly impacts occupant comfort, which can positively (or negatively) affect business metrics such as customer traffic, employee productivity, and revenue. In addition, HVAC is one of the largest energy uses in commercial buildings, and rooftop units are a major source of avoidable waste. In retail grocery and convenience operations, those costs compound quickly and much of the waste is preventable.

For example: Rooftop units commonly run at full capacity during off-hours when a building is empty, conditioning and replacing air as if the building was fully occupied. In buildings that rely on multiple rooftop units, it is not uncommon for adjacent units to work against each other, one heating and one cooling at the same time, consuming double the energy without changing the space temperature. These kinds of configuration failures can persist for months or years without triggering an alarm, silently driving up utility costs across an entire fleet of locations. Axiom's HVAC Optimization module identifies these conditions across a customer's full portfolio, identifies units that are not working as expected, quantifies the financial impact of each problem, and resolves those that can be addressed remotely without the need for a technician to go on the roof.

"The waste hiding in commercial HVAC systems is not a technical problem, it is an operational problem. Nobody is watching, so unit failures or egregious energy issues can silently persist for months or years without anyone noticing. Over the past year, we have demonstrated significant operational improvements and cost savings for our existing customers," said Amrit Robbins, CEO and Co-Founder of Axiom Cloud. "The platform that is already optimizing refrigeration across their enterprise covers this too - the same approach that works for refrigeration now works for HVAC."

For existing Axiom customers, the expansion means the platform already embedded in their facilities now covers HVAC with no new integration, no new vendor relationship, and no new operational burden. The module has been in active beta across 17 facilities and 40 rooftop units, backed by a platform that has logged over 3,400 system-years of HVAC operating data across all Axiom sites and customers before general availability. The module deploys entirely through software, connecting to systems already in place at each facility.

About Axiom Cloud: Axiom Cloud is the AI-powered refrigeration & HVAC management platform for commercial and industrial refrigeration, helping retail grocers and cold storage facilities transform their most critical operations. Its AI and US-based team of cooling experts analyzes data from existing system controllers to help customers proactively resolve refrigerant leaks weeks before alarms, diagnose maintenance needs before they become disruptive emergencies, and optimize energy consumption, all without requiring new hardware.

Trained on over 2,000 site-years of field data and 124,000+ hand-labeled system anomalies, Axiom's AI-powered service delivers measurable business outcomes rather than just data visibility. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure and is listed by both the EPA and CARB as an indirect Automatic Leak Detection provider.

Founded in 2020 and based in San Jose, Axiom Cloud is backed by Leadout Capital, Blue Bear Capital, Momenta Ventures, Vela Partners, Toshiba Tec, and WindSail Capital. axiomcloud.ai.

Contact:

Emily Torrans

Mahoney Communications Group

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212-220-6678

SOURCE Axiom Cloud