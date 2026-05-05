Ayla Networks Surpasses 15 Million Activated Devices Worldwide

Milestone reflects sustained growth across Ayla's global customer base of smart home brands.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayla Networks, a full-stack IoT platform and managed services provider, today announced it has surpassed 15 million connected devices worldwide. Since 2010, Ayla has provided secure, reliable, and continuously evolving cloud platform services for more than 60 global brands, service providers, and retailers.

The smart home market continues to expand. For brands entering the market or scaling an existing connected product line, Ayla provides the platform and expertise to move quickly without sacrificing differentiation or long-term reliability.

The Ayla cloud platform is protocol- and hardware-agnostic, giving companies the flexibility to define unique product features, designs, and user experiences. Ayla builds and evolves the connected experience, providing mobile application development, security architecture, scaling, OTA updates, lifecycle management, and rich data insights.

The 15 million device milestone represents over 15 years of reliable operation and continuous evolution. Ayla's platform processes billions of transactions per month and delivers over 2,500 annual service updates to address evolving security requirements, infrastructure needs, connectivity standards, and customer expectations.

"The smart home market is growing, and the brands that move with intention will lead it," said John Grady, CEO of Ayla Networks. "Ayla provides those partners with the infrastructure, operational support, and data insights to expand into new markets, add new products, and plan what comes next. That model is what got us to 15 million devices, and it is what we bring to every partnership."

Ayla continues to evolve its platform capabilities to address emerging privacy and security regulations, updated connectivity standards, advanced deployment models, and new device categories. This ongoing investment ensures that Ayla's customers can scale their connected product portfolios and adapt to evolving global market requirements.

Learn more at http://www.aylanetworks.com.

About Ayla Networks

Ayla Networks is a full-stack IoT platform and managed services partner for consumer smart home brands. Since 2010, Ayla has helped its customers build, grow, and evolve connected product ecosystems, handling the infrastructure, security, and OTA updates required to deliver world class connected experiences at scale. Ayla provides a flexible architecture that works with any device, hardware, or communication protocol, empowering manufacturers to bring truly differentiated products to market. Trusted by leading global consumer brands, Ayla has activated more than 15 million devices worldwide and manages billions of transactions each month. Learn more at aylanetworks.com.

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SOURCE Ayla Networks