Ayla Networks Launches Full-Stack Video Platform for Connected Smart Home Brands

New platform delivers a fast, flexible path to camera and video-enabled connected experiences, with built-in security architecture and subscription monetization.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayla Networks, a full-stack IoT platform and managed services provider for more than 60 global smart home brands, today announced the launch of its video services platform, extending its connected product capabilities to camera and video-enabled devices. Ayla's video service gives consumer brands an efficient and flexible path to market for video products, backed by an IoT cloud platform that already connects over 15 million devices.

Ayla Networks Ayla Networks

Ayla's video platform provides full-stack connectivity services for camera products, including a device connectivity SDK, mobile application development, cloud platform services, and integrated subscription management and payment processing. Brands can leverage Ayla's existing ODM relationships and prebuilt mobile application or build a fully custom experience using their own hardware and mobile application.

The Ayla video services platform is built on AWS Kinesis Video Streams (KVS), supporting both live RTC-based streaming and cloud recording with playback. The Ayla Video SDK maintains tight control over data in transit and at rest.

The platform includes integrated subscription management, customer support, and multi-currency payment processing via Stripe, enabling brands to offer cloud recording as a recurring revenue feature. Ayla's application offers flexible cloud recording subscription tiers based on the unique needs of its customers. Brands can set their own user subscription tiers and pricing, or benchmark to industry standard pricing.

"Our video platform combines the security and data infrastructure of KVS with Ayla's 15 years of experience building and evolving differentiated connected experiences for leading smart home brands," said John Grady, CEO of Ayla Networks. "Using Ayla video services, brands can confidently launch connected cameras that drive subscriptions and deepen customer relationships."

For more information about Ayla's full stack IoT connectivity services, including the new video services platform, visit aylanetworks.com.

About Ayla Networks

Ayla Networks is a full-stack IoT platform and managed services partner for consumer smart home brands. Since 2010, Ayla has helped its customers build, grow, and evolve connected product ecosystems, handling the infrastructure, security, and OTA updates required to deliver world class connected experiences at scale. Ayla provides a flexible architecture that works with any device, hardware, or communication protocol, empowering manufacturers to bring truly differentiated products to market. Trusted by leading global consumer brands, Ayla has activated more than 15 million devices worldwide and manages billions of transactions each month. Learn more at aylanetworks.com.

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SOURCE Ayla Networks