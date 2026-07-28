Azori, Washington's Design-Driven Homebuilder, Is Now Building in Arizona

The firm expands beyond the Pacific Northwest for the first time

BELLEVUE, Wash. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azori, the Washington-based luxury homebuilder formerly known as MN Custom Homes, announced its expansion into Arizona. The move marks the company's first geographic expansion beyond the Pacific Northwest and signals a strategic step in its continued growth.

The expansion builds on more than 15 years of experience delivering high-end residences defined by craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and long-term performance. While operating under the Azori name, the company continues to uphold the same high standards and integrated approach that have defined its success in Washington.

"Expanding into Arizona is a natural next step for us," said Shaun McFadden, CEO and Co-Founder of Azori. "We've spent more than a decade refining our processes, building homes that prioritize both design and durability. Bringing that approach to a new market, particularly one experiencing strong demand for luxury living, is an exciting opportunity for our team."

Azori's initial projects in Scottsdale, Arizona will include several luxury residences designed to reflect the firm's signature balance of elevated aesthetics and livability, while responding to the unique landscape and lifestyle of the region. They worked with local award-winning Scottsdale design firms, DesignTank and Grady Olsen Design, for their initial homes. The company's Scottsdale office will serve as a hub for local operations and future development opportunities.

Known for its vertically integrated model, Azori aligns architecture, interior design and construction from the earliest stages of each project, ensuring collaboration and scalability across every detail of the home. This approach allows the firm to deliver a seamless, highly personalized experience, from concept through completion, with ongoing support through its dedicated home care program, which includes warranty and concierge services.

"In every market we enter, our goal is the same: to deliver homes that not only look exceptional, but perform over time and enhance the way people live," added Joe Naeseth, Co-Founder. "Arizona presents a compelling opportunity to bring that philosophy to a new audience."

The Arizona expansion follows the company's recent rebrand to Azori, which reflects its focus on providing a comprehensive home experience beyond the build while remaining rooted in its legacy of craftsmanship and client-first service.

About Azori: Azori is a luxury homebuilder defined by exceptional craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and a hospitality-driven client experience. Rebranded from MN Custom Homes, Azori represents the next chapter of a trusted legacy built on more than a decade of delivering high-quality residences throughout Washington. Today, the company continues that tradition while expanding into Arizona, bringing its integrated approach to architecture, interior design, construction, and homeowner care to new markets. Known for its meticulous attention to detail and commitment to community, Azori builds timeless homes designed to endure for generations. Learn more at www.azori.com

SOURCE Azori